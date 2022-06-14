Ruidiaz scores 2 goals, Seattle beats Vancouver 4-0

Raul Ruidiaz scored a goal in each half and the Seattle Sounders beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-0 on Tuesday night.

The Sounders (6-6-1) also got goals from Alex Roldan and Nicolas Lodeiro.

The Whitecaps (5-8-2) did not have a shot on goal.

Both teams play Saturday. The Sounders host Los Angeles FC and the Whitecaps visit Dallas.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .