ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perham, MN

Perham’s Marcus Belka Tied For Fifth After First Day Of State Golf Tournament

By Zeke Fuhrman
lakesarearadio.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KDLM) – Perham senior Marcus Belka shot a +3 75 on Day One of the Class AA State Golf Tournament at The Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan on Tuesday morning, four shots off the leaders at the state tournament. The Section 8AA medalist shot +3 on the...

lakesarearadio.net

Comments / 0

Related
lakesarearadio.net

Solberg, Littlewolf To Play In Saturday’s North Dakota Shrine Bowl

MAYVILLE, ND (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes graduate Christian Solberg and Mahnomen/Waubun graduate Justin Littlefoot will play in Saturday’s North Dakota Shrine Bowl, which raises funds and awareness for Shriner’s Hospitals. Solberg and Littlefoot are the only Minnesotans that will play in the game. Solberg will play football...
FOOTBALL
lakesarearadio.net

Lakes Area Ski Team Celebrating 100th Anniversary of Water Skiing

VERGAS (KDLM) – The North Stars Water Ski Show Team is celebrating the 100th year of water skiing this weekend in Vergas. Water skiing was invented in the United States in 1922 when Minnesotan Ralph Samuelson built the first pair of skis and was towed on them behind an outboard-powered boat. What Samuelson originated became an exhibition sport on both sides of the Atlantic in the 1920s and early 1930s and continues 100 years later.
VERGAS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perham, MN
City
Spring Lake Park, MN
City
Becker, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Edina, MN
City
Woodbury, MN
City
Breckenridge, MN
City
Roseau, MN
City
Northfield, MN
City
Jordan, MN
City
Hawley, MN
City
Fergus Falls, MN
City
Cloquet, MN
Perham, MN
Sports
Bring Me The News

'Jeopardy!' win streak ends for Minnesota meteorologist

Tuesday's broadcast of "Jeopardy!" concluded an impressive winning streak for Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic. Ahasic, who works at the National Weather Service hub in Chanhassen, won all five games in a single day of filming, landing himself a spot in the upcoming Tournament of Champions. Ahasic held onto his champion...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Situation along highway 210 near Fergus Falls, MN

Fergus Falls, Minn. (Valley News Live) - More information on the ‘guns drawn’ situation along Hwy. 210 in Minnesota has come in. The original call came in around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15 to the exit near Fergus Falls. Before scanner traffic indicated ‘guns drawn,’ dispatchers were...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Club#Falcons#Southwest Christian#Totino Grace#Marshall School Duluth#Hornets#T3
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 16

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,555 newly reported cases and nine reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,740. A person aged 20-25 from Scott County is included in today's newly reported deaths. It marks the 12th person in that age bracket to die from COVID in Minnesota, and the 22nd person 25 and younger to die from the disease in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

More Minnesota homeowners come forward to accuse pool contractor of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- New information in a WCCO investigation: several families want to warn others after they say the same pool contractor took their savings and didn't do the job.We first shared their frustration Wednesday night. The number of families we've heard from since is growing, now up to 17. Altogether, they're out more than $1 million. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle looked into the law, and shares the change families want to see.Kyle and Eva Swenson started making financial sacrifices ahead of welcoming baby Sophia last month. They wanted to build a place to grow their family. A backyard pool was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Detroit Lakes Home Ordered to Remove Signs

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The city of Detroit Lakes has cited a Detroit Lakes property owner and their tenant for violating the city’s sign and nuisance ordinances. Hand-painted signs are displayed on private property along Curry Ave. with claims including, ‘I KNOW DA CURE 4 MUFFIN TOP, BODY ODOR, AND SKIN CANCER’ and ‘THE CURE IS PURE MAPLE SYRUP’.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
lakesarearadio.net

Be on the Lookout for Cracked and Buckling Roads During Extreme Heat

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – MnDOT has put out a warning to drivers to be on the lookout for cracking and buckling roads through the weekend. Extremely high temperatures are expected through the weekend with highs potentially reaching 100 degrees. Those temperatures can be hard on road surfaces. The heat...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
knsiradio.com

Cold Spring/Richmond K9 Officer Riley Dies

(KNSI) – A central Minnesota police department has lost its K9 officer. The Cold Spring/Richmond Police Department’s K9 Riley died last week from cancer, with his handler Police Chief Jason Blum, and his family surrounding him. The department announced his passing on Tuesday. Riley was 8 1/2 years old and his health has been declining for the last two months.
COLD SPRING, MN
MinnPost

Poll: Voters in Greater Minnesota are unhappy with Democratic leaders, but open to gun regulations, abortion access

A new poll conducted in early June by MinnPost and Change Research found a negative view of the direction of Minnesota and the country. But that outlook is even more gloomy among likely voters surveyed in Greater Minnesota, where people by wide margins said the state and nation are on the wrong track, more often reported feeling a financial pinch from inflation in gas prices and groceries and poorly rated the performance of Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden.
MINNESOTA STATE
lakesarearadio.net

Jury Convicts man of Arson in 2018 Detroit Lakes Fire at The Refuge Christian Outreach Center

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/KFGO) – A jury has convicted an Elk River man of 1st Degree Arson for a September 2018 fire at the Refuge Christian Outreach Center in Detroit Lakes. Gary Bogatz was found as found guilty on arson charges, but was acquitted on felony insurance fraud charges. According to the complaint, investigators matched a fingerprint on a door handle to Bogatz and he later admitted to his involvement in the fire. He told investigators that he was asked by a board member of the Refuge and another person to start the fire using gasoline. He suggested that it was an attempt to collect insurance money.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Perham’s Turtle Fest: Full Schedule

PERHAM (KDLM) – The city of Perham kicks off their annual Turtle Fest, Wednesday. The citywide festival has been a summer staple for Perham residents and vacationers for more than 40 years. From turtle races to the parade and even fireworks – it’s a busy week in Perham says Nick Murdock, Director of the Perham Area Chamber of Commerce, “Starting Wednesday with Turtle Races and then from there it gets busier and busier….it’s all Turtle Fest all the time right now.”
PERHAM, MN
CBS Minnesota

Buffalo Teen, 15, Arrested In Golden Valley Gas Station Carjacking

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenage boy is in custody in connection to the carjacking of teenage sisters Monday evening at a Twin Cities gas station. Golden Valley police say it happened at the Speedway on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North at about 8:37 p.m. The 16-year-old sister told investigators she was filling her 2018 Lexus RX with gas, while her 14-year-old sister stayed inside the vehicle. The girls say a boy, who police describe as a “15-year-old white male suspect from Buffalo, MN,” came up to the Lexus, showed the 14-year-old a gun and demanded the keys. He then drove off, leaving the sisters unharmed. Bloomington police tracked down the Lexus about two hours later, which contained the suspect and three other teens. The 15-year-old was arrested, and is awaiting criminal charges. Golden Valley police did not say if they believe the suspect has any connection to the string of carjackings in the city in the past month, including the armed theft of a golfer’s Audi A5 last week outside of Theodore Wirth Golf Club.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
fox9.com

Minnetonka father remembered after dying on trip to Yellowstone

On Monday, Megan Bonk was on a trip with her parents, her husband Geoff and their two kids at Yellowstone when the national park was evacuated because of flooding. As they drove to their lodge to pick up their belongings, Bonk says Geoff had a medical emergency and died unexpectedly, she believes from a heart attack.
MINNETONKA, MN
KARE 11

47 cats rescued from 'sweltering' SUV at rest stop in Harris, Minnesota

HARRIS, Minnesota — A crew from the Animal Humane Society (AHS) helped rescue 47 cats from what they called "sweltering heat" inside a vehicle at a rest stop in Harris, Minnesota Tuesday. The Chisago County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol deputies asked for help from AHS after finding...

Comments / 0

Community Policy