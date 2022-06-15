ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene firefighters break in new training center as weather heats up

By Abby Green
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z3EHC_0gB6qT5400

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Local firefighters worked hard during the recent wildfires across the Big Country, but the work doesn’t stop once the flames are contained.

“We have a lot out here at our training division,” explained Abilene Fire Department’s (AFD) Captain Ben Cotton. “We bring cars out, too, and we spend a lot of time where we do different extrication techniques and tactics that we go through.”

Know the signs of heat exhaustion: New AFD training facility focuses on response time

Abilene Firefighters learn a lot of different things at their Training Facility, including heat safety.

“Where we are this year and the extreme heat and the temperatures that we’re having, it’s something we’ve really got to be aware of,” Capt. Cotton said.

According to Cotton, 52 deaths happened last year across the nation, where children were locked in hot cars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PBPwr_0gB6qT5400
Information provided by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

“I think that we get the parents that start to say, ‘oh, I’m going to run into the store really quick,’ and this time of year we just can’t do that anymore,” Capt. Cotton said.

According to Capt. Cotton, AFD’s goal is to arrive to the scene of a distress report within four minutes. When a child is in danger every minute counts.

In 10 minutes a car can heat up 20 degrees, according to this factsheet from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

On a day like Tuesday, when there’s a predicted high temperature of 102° in Abilene, leaving a child in the car for 10 minutes will heat that car up to more than 120°.

Former Abilene firefighter, Pete Beretta detailed the quick process of saving a child from vehicular heatstroke.

Abilene’s homeless population faces dangerous heat, nonprofits working to help

“Any fire department that drives up to a heat-stressed emergency type situation where there’s a baby involved, is going to pretty much gain access after they check for the locks,” advised Beretta. “They can pretty much gain access by going through the window.”

Fire fighters must learn extrication techniques, like breaking the window of a car, but ultimately hope they never have to use them.

“We use these statistics and that’s how we start growing our knowledge base about what we can do,” Capt. Cotton added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

‘Inconsiderate of Traffic’: Residents of Downtown Abilene complain of increased traffic incidents, injuries since return of Bird Scooters

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With the recent reappearance of E-scooters on the streets of Abilene, concerns of safety have been raised. Cities around the state have reported injuries resulting from use of the scooters – especially in areas with high alcohol consumption. “Ever since they started bringing these things to the urban centers around America, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

AMAZING VIDEO: 18-wheeler catches fire in south Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An 18-wheeler caught fire in south Abilene Wednesday morning. Dramatic bystander video shows the vehicle fully engulfed on the 1800 block of Antilley Road around 11:00 a.m. Antilley Road was shut down to traffic in this area, near the medical mall, for hours while crews worked to contain the flames and […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
BigCountryHomepage

New AFD training facility focuses on response time as Big Country heats up, concerns of heat exhaustion

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – The City of Abilene has an all new firefighter training facility. After a Spring season full of harsh fires, it’s clear that the facility is needed now more than ever. With weather continuing on its trend of 100° or hotter, the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) posted a High Fire Danger Warning […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Cotton
San Angelo LIVE!

Biker Killed in High Speed Crash Early Thursday

ABILENE – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Thursday morning in Abilene. According reports, Cody Sylvester, 46, of Abilene was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1100 block of Arnold Boulevard just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say Sylvester was traveling at a high rate of...
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Ktab#The Big Country#Abilene Fire Department#Abilene Firefighters#Afd
BigCountryHomepage

Is the heat affecting your pocketbook? Abilene business owners face different challenges as the Big Country heats up

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As the Big Country summer heats up, outdoor business owners in Abilene are really feeling that heat. While some proprietors are not doing so well, others say business is booming. It’s actually not even the Summer season yet, if you can believe it! Summer begins Tuesday, June 21. Natasha Huffman owns […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
93.1 KISS FM

Remember Mr. Burger? There’s Still One in The Texas Panhandle

Do you remember Mr. Burger? It seemed that all of them had disappeared, but nope, you'll still find a few still standing. In fact, if you make the short drive to Hereford, you'll find Mr. Burger in one of its original locations on Park Ave. At one point in time, Hereford had two Mr. Burgers. Mr. Burger East on East Park Avenue, and Mr. Burger West on West Park Avenue.
HEREFORD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene Zoo latest to record strange overnight visitor

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo is the latest zoo across Texas to record a strange visitor caught on camera after hours. This visitor is a little less mysterious than the initial viral ‘object’ that started the national phenomenon, showing up on surveillance video at the Amarillo Zoo May 21. Abilene’s overnight visitor may […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Suitcase Full of Dope Seized During Traffic Stop

SWEETWATER, TX – A Big Spring man is in custody after a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of more than 14 pounds of marijuana and more than two pounds of THC in a suitcase. According to the Sweetwater Police Department, at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, an officer with the Sweetwater Police Department initiated a traffic stop for a minor traffic violation near mile marker 243 on Interstate 20. During the stop, the officer developed probable cause to search the vehicle. A subsequent search resulted in the discovery and seizure of a suitcase containing just over 14…
SWEETWATER, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man woke up to intruder who was ‘hiding from police’

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from responding officers and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Arrests Hector Estrada – Warrant, Criminal TrespassEstrada is accused of entering the backdoor of a residence to hide […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy