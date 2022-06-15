ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Jonathan Jacobson Bill Has Been Signed Into Law

hudsonvalleypress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK – Legislation banning the sale of body armor – bulletproof vests – to individuals other than law enforcement and those whose jobs require them, has been signed into law...

hudsonvalleypress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ballotpedia News

New York court overturns state Assembly map for 2024; rules existing boundaries be used for this year’s elections

An appellate division of the New York Supreme Court ruled on June 10 that the state’s Assembly district boundaries adopted in February 2022 were invalid but should still be used for the 2022 legislative elections. The appellate division ruling determined that the Assembly district map was enacted in violation of the state’s constitutional redistricting process and that a New York City-based state trial court should oversee new boundaries for the 2024 elections.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

Adams, AOC at odds over New York City budget

A week of political fighting over the New York City budget ended with Mayor Eric Adams joining in criticism of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezfor publicly opposing the $101 billion spending deal. “I think there’s [a] professional courtesy that, if there’s an issue, don’t tweet — speak,” Adams said after an unrelated...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Gazette

Sitting Senator and Former City Council Member Face Off in New Brooklyn State Senate District

Following a chaotic redistricting process in New York, an interesting State Senate primary is shaping up in parts of Brooklyn. State Senator Andrew Goundares, who represents the current 22nd district, and former City Council Member David Yassky are the only two Democratic candidates who have entered the race for the new 26th State Senate District. The district includes some of Gounardes’ current district, notably his home turf of Bay Ridge, as well as the neighborhoods of Dyker Heights, Fort Hamilton, Cobble Hill, Gowanus, Red Hook, and parts of Sunset Park, Park Slope, and South Slope. Some of those areas were part of the City Council district represented by Yassky from 2002 through 2009.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Newburgh, NY
State
New York State
City
Buffalo, NY
New York City, NY
Government
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Rudy Giuliani Campaigns for Son Andrew in State Governor Race

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is campaigning for his son Andrew who is a Republican candidate for State Governor. While Andrew was not in attendance at Rec Park in Binghamton, Rudy is showing support for his son in his run for governor. Giuliani spoke on the current state of politics in New York and his son's plans to help fix crime in the state.
BINGHAMTON, NY
wbgo.org

Bill Being Introduced To Make Gun Seizure Stats Public In NYC

A bill is expected to be introduced in the New York City council Thursday that requires more public details on illegal gun seizures in New York City. Councilman Shaun Abreu’s bill will require the NYPD to make gun seizure data public. Abreu says that includes location and if the gun was used in a crime. Also, information on dealers and out of state trafficking.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

S.I. Republicans join NYC progressives to call for property tax reform

CITY HALL — They say politics make strange bedfellows, and on Thursday, a decades-old problem brought together New York City politicians from across the political spectrum. City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-South Shore) and City Councilman David Carr (R-Mid-Island) joined City Comptroller Brad Lander and a host of other city Democrats to push for changes to the city’s inequitable property tax system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Politics State
nassauillustrated.com

Proud Boys Parade In Nassau County Once More

Members of an all-male extremist group stepped out again on Saturday, May 21, drawing criticism from neighbors and from many local leaders. A group of as many as 20 men dressed as Proud Boys, i.e. wearing and bearing a combination of the hate group’s signature outfits and slogans, paraded through Rockville Centre in Nassau County, possibly in response to results of school board elections in late May. The ‘Western Chauvinist’ group was accompanied by a large yellow pickup truck bearing a sign that reads “Law And Order,” a sight that witnesses of prior marches have often recalled.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
CBS New York

New Jersey lawmakers considering microstamping proposal as part of new gun laws

NEWARK, N.J. - Lawmakers in New Jersey are considering toughening up gun laws. Among the proposals is something called microstamping. It would be required on new semiautomatic pistols sold in the state. CBS2's Nick Caloway got a demonstration Tuesday of exactly what microstamping looks like, at a police gun range in Newark, where shots rang out, and shell casings fall. Left behind on the shells is a mark not visible to the naked eye. Todd Lizotte is co-inventor of the microstamping technology. He explains lasers imprint tiny markings, like a serial number, on a firing pin. That marking is stamped onto the primer of...
NEWARK, NJ
PLANetizen

A New Housing ‘Blueprint’ for New York City

New York City Mayor Eric Adams released a new housing plan that targets housing affordability and homelessness with five major initiatives, according to an article by Mathew Haag, Dana Rubinstein, and Andy Newman for the New York Times. The five initiatives outlines in “Housing Our Neighbors: A Blueprint for Housing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

Hate crimes up by nearly 50% in LGBTQ+ community across New York City

NEW YORK CITY — While we’re seeing Pride flags and colors on full display across New York City for Pride Month, the community is also experiencing an increase in hate. There has been an increase in hate crimes in New York City from anti-Asian to anti-Semitic attacks. As we enter the middle of Pride Month, there has also been a big jump in crimes reported against the LGBTQ+ community. They’re up in 2021 by 46%.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Skyline Hotel to Become Shelter for Homeless Families This Weekend

The Skyline Hotel — sitting vacant on 10th Avenue after several attempts to provide shelter for New Yorkers — will welcome families with young children to its Hell’s Kitchen rooms this weekend.  The move was flagged not by a formal announcement to the community or in collaboration with local elected officials, but by the mass […] The post Skyline Hotel to Become Shelter for Homeless Families This Weekend appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy