LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - New information on a fatal accident that happened on Saturday, June 11, on a road in Tamaulipas, Mexico. On Tuesday, June 14, the Laredo Fire Department is reporting two people who were injured during the fatal incident are now being treated at a Laredo hospital. Laredo Fire Department officials say emergency crews transported the two victims through one of Laredo’s ports of entry over the weekend.

LAREDO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO