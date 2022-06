Desert climates have spread north by up to 100 kilometers in parts of Central Asia as global temperatures have risen since the 1980s, according to a climate report. The study, which was published on May 27 in Geophysical Research Letters, also revealed that temperatures have risen in Central Asia over the last 35 years, including parts of Uzbekistan, China, and Kyrgyzstan. Mountainous regions have become hotter and wetter during this time, possibly speeding up the retreat of some major glaciers.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO