QUESTION OF THE DAY: Does a bear market worry you?

By ABC 17 News Team
 3 days ago
A bear market is a decline of 20% or more from recent highs.

According to CNBC , a bear market is a symbolic psychological hurdle for investors that often is a sign of a recession.

On Monday, Wall Street investors grew increasingly nervous about the prospect of even more harsh medicine from the Fed to take the sting out of inflation.

Does a bear market worry you? Vote in the poll below.

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

