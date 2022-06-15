QUESTION OF THE DAY: Does a bear market worry you?
A bear market is a decline of 20% or more from recent highs.
According to CNBC , a bear market is a symbolic psychological hurdle for investors that often is a sign of a recession.
On Monday, Wall Street investors grew increasingly nervous about the prospect of even more harsh medicine from the Fed to take the sting out of inflation.
Does a bear market worry you? Vote in the poll below.
