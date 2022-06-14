ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Morris goal saves USMNT from CONCACAF Nations League loss to El Salvador

By Drake Hills, Nashville Tennessean
Center forward Jordan Morris saved the U.S. men's national team on Tuesday from its first loss to El Salvador since February 1992, scoring the 1-1 equalizer on a shoddy mud field in San Salvador.

Morris headed in midfielder Luca de la Torre's cross from the left wing, leaping above the cluster inside the penalty box to score his first international goal since November 2019 in the Nations League against Cuba.

The U.S. had trailed since the 35th minute when Salvadorian left back Alexander Larin scored with a hopeful strike from 25 yards out. USMNT goalkeeper Ethan Horvath stood stationary, feet planted in the mud, mistakenly projecting the shot to curl or whip towards his position as the ball flew by.

Referee César Ramos called 28 fouls during the match, controversially sending off U.S. winger Paul Arriola in the 70th minute, nine minutes after he replaced Tim Weah, for clipping Larin on a slide tackle.

Ramous would even the teams in the 79th minute by showing Ronald Rodríguez a red card for pulling downYunus Musah from behind on a breakaway.

The USMNT has completed the June international window after four matches, which included three wins, most recently against Grenada in a  5-0 blowout in Austin on Friday.

With five months remaining before the FIFA World Cup, the Americans will reconvene between Sept. 19-27 in Europe and play two friendlies for final preparations before heading to Qatar in November.

For stories about Nashville SC or Soccer in Tennessee, contact Drake Hills at DHills@gannett.com. Follow Drake on Twitter at @LiveLifeDrake . Connect with Drake on Instagram at @drakehillssoccer and on Facebook .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Jordan Morris goal saves USMNT from CONCACAF Nations League loss to El Salvador

Paul Arriola
César Ramos
Jordan Morris
Ethan Horvath
