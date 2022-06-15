ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Editorial: Taxpayers shouldn't fund radical ALA agenda

By The Blade Editorial Board
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

Libraries shouldn’t embrace a political agenda. Libraries shouldn’t promote class warfare.

Taxpayers, the folks who provide library funding, must know that their money isn’t being used to advance political causes.

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library holds membership in a national library organization, the American Library Association.

It’s time for the local system to reconsider that membership. It may be time for public libraries throughout the state and nation to do the same.

The incoming president of the ALA, Emily Drabinski, is a self-described Marxist.

She’s made it clear she has an agenda that she fully intends to promote. In a recent interview with The Blade, Ms. Drabinski downplayed that agenda. Her previous statements leave no doubt that she aims to push libraries to embrace class warfare and her other politically radical ideas.

Her website contained a platform when she sought the ALA presidency. Here’s part of it:

“The consequences of decades of unchecked climate change, class war, white supremacy, and imperialism have led us here. If we want a world that includes public goods like the library, we must organize our collective power and wield it.”

That language certainly rings the agenda bell. The talk of using power implies that the ALA president has the ability to influence local library systems. It’s easy to claim words don’t mean what they say. Once the words become inconvenient, it’s all a matter of shrugging off what those words mean.

Even if Ms. Drabinski can’t force local library systems to take up her cause, as president of the largest national library association, she clearly has influence.

That Jason Kucsma, executive director and fiscal officer at the library, didn’t know the system was an institutional member of the ALA is disturbing.

He corrected his initial statement to The Blade, but the initial ignorance of whether the library system was a member of a national library association seems incomprehensible.

Many employees of the library system are also members of the ALA. Those memberships are paid for by the library, that is, the taxpayers of Toledo and Lucas County. Taxpayers shouldn’t be paying for individual memberships in an organization with a political agenda, either.

Libraries should be places where people can read and learn about ideas, history, and the cultures of the world. Libraries offer a variety of educational opportunities, programs, and entertainment. They shouldn’t attempt to influence patrons by selection of materials.

That Mr. Kucsma did not take the opportunity to denounce Ms. Drabinski’s views are troubling. Her views certainly don’t represent those of the average Toledo taxpayer.

The words Mr. Kucsma used to describe the work of the ALA contradict the claim that the organization would have no local influence. The ALA establishes industry standards, a library bill of rights, and an ethics code. Those must have an impact on local libraries.

Keep class war out of libraries. The best way to do that is to cut out from a national organization whose incoming leadership embraces a leftist political agenda.

