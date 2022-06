LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man pleaded guilty Thursday to making multiple threatening posts on an Instagram page associated with an election official. According to court documents, Travis Ford, 42, of Lincoln, made multiple threats in August 2021 toward the election official, specifically: “Do you feel safe? You shouldn’t. Do you think Soros will/can protect you?” and “Your security detail is far too thin and incompetent to protect you. This world is unpredictable these days….anything can happen to anyone.”

