ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otero County, NM

Secretary of State sues Otero County Commission after board refused to certify election results

By KRWG
krwg.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Votes in a New Mexico community are at risk of not counting after a Republican-led commission refused to...

www.krwg.org

Comments / 0

Related
krwg.org

Otero County Commission certifies primary election results

In an emergency meeting Friday, the Otero County Commission voted to certify the primary election results 2-1. Commissioner Couy Griffin was the only vote against certifying the results. The Otero County Commission refused to certify the election results on Monday during a canvassing board meeting. On Tuesday, New Mexico Secretary...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
krwg.org

Otero County Commissioner Griffin avoids prison in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — An elected official who was a central figure in a New Mexico county’s refusal to certify recent election results based on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines has avoided more jail time for joining the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol. Couy Griffin was sentenced...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
krwg.org

New Mexico governor concerned with potential migrant influx

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Democratic governor wants the Biden administration to delay planned or expanded efforts to transport migrants to her state if pandemic-related restrictions on asylum seekers are lifted. The federal government has predicted a threefold increase in border crossings if that happens. First-term Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said a migrant influx would dramatically affect the border state’s capacity to provide ongoing humanitarian assistance to thousands of New Mexicans displaced by wildfires this spring. She outlined her concerns in a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejando Mayorkas. Like other Democrats, the governor would be on the defensive in an already difficult midterm election year if there were an increase in illegal border crossings.
IMMIGRATION
krwg.org

New Mexico reaches $32 million settlement over 2015 mine spill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico and the U.S. government have reached. a $32 million settlement to address claims stemming from a 2015 mine. spill that polluted rivers in three western states. Gov. Michelle Lujan. Grisham and other state officials announced the agreement Thursday. The. spill released 3 million...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
Otero County, NM
Government
State
New Mexico State
County
Otero County, NM
Otero County, NM
Elections
krwg.org

Ohio is making it easier for teachers to carry firearms in classrooms

In Ohio, lawmakers are slashing the amount of training needed for teachers to carry firearms in the classroom. Republicans say it'll make schools safer. But some educators worry it could lead to more dangerous confrontations. Ohio Public Radio's Andy Chow reports. ANDY CHOW, BYLINE: Teachers in Ohio have been allowed...
OHIO STATE
krwg.org

Communities along the Yellowstone River are digging out from mud and debris

President Biden has approved a major flood disaster declaration for parts of Montana near Yellowstone National Park. Communities along a 200-mile stretch of the Yellowstone River are digging out from under mountains of mud and debris, and some worry that damage will rob them of a summer tourist season. Yellowstone Public Radio's Kayla Desroches reports.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy