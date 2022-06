With July 4 just weeks away, the Sacramento Fire Department is reminding residents that shooting off illegal fireworks can come with a hefty fine. “In our current drought conditions, one errant spark can cause a massive fire resulting in the destruction of property or even death,” said Sacramento Fire Marshal Jason Lee. “If you use fireworks, make sure they have the ‘safe and sane’ label. And if you choose to set off illegal fireworks – such as skyrockets, Roman candles, M-80s or cherry bombs — know that you can face thousands of dollars in fines.”

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO