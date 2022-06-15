ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Buncombe County Reminds Residents to Prepare for Hurricane Season

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune is the start of hurricane season and while Buncombe County may not be on the coast, we feel the indirect impacts of hurricane season every year. Most often, WNC is hit by heavy rainfall and high winds which can cause power, water, and gas outages, disrupt transportation, and pollute drinking...

WLOS.com

Malvern Hills Pool in West Asheville will not open this summer

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One city pool reopened Friday while another remained closed. The city of Asheville said the Malvern Hills Pool in West Asheville will not open this summer. But, Recreation Park Pool (65 Gashes Creek Road) reopened Friday, June 17, after closing for a week following the discovery of broken glass in the water.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Why is NCDOT scraping up grass along roads in Jackson County?

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A viewer noticed work along the road in the Barkers Creek area of Jackson County and reached out to Ask 13 to find out what is happening. "Why is the NCDOT scraping up all the grass on U.S. 74 along residential roads in Jackson County?" a viewer named Ben wrote.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Former intern claims unsafe conditions at Buncombe County Jail

Conditions at Buncombe County’s jail have attracted heightened scrutiny in the wake of a string of inmate deaths in the last few years. Most recently, 48-year-old DeMarcus Royal died April 6, and officials are still waiting to hear back regarding the cause of death. Under state law, the Division...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
#Hurricane Preparedness#Emergency Preparedness#Emergency Management#Volunteers#Hurricane Seasons#Weather#Wnc#Bcalert#Bchhs#Facebook#The Governor S Office
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Federal aviation investigators are expected to arrive in Transylvania County Friday after a plane crash injured three people Thursday night. Officials with the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office say a small airplane crashed on a Brevard campground at around 6:30 p.m. Three people were aboard the plane when it went down and all of them were taken to trauma centers.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 14:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Buncombe; Burke; Cabarrus; Caldwell; Catawba; Cherokee; Clay; Cleveland; Davie; Gaston; Graham; Haywood; Henderson; Iredell; Jackson; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; McDowell; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; Polk; Rowan; Rutherford; Swain; Transylvania; Union; Yancey SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 385 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDER AVERY BUNCOMBE BURKE CABARRUS CALDWELL CATAWBA CHEROKEE CLAY CLEVELAND DAVIE GASTON GRAHAM HAYWOOD HENDERSON IREDELL JACKSON LINCOLN MACON MADISON MCDOWELL MECKLENBURG MITCHELL POLK ROWAN RUTHERFORD SWAIN TRANSYLVANIA UNION YANCEY
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Long-time educator Sandra Queen retires from McDowell County Schools

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Generations of educators, students and friends gathered recently to say goodbye to Sandra Queen, a long-time educator who is retiring from McDowell County Schools. Queen has 27 years of teaching experience and is national board certified. Former students and follow educators said Queen is one...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
tribpapers.com

Councilman Offers Twist to Firefighter Pay Issue

Weaverville – After a long meeting that included three public hearings, Weaverville Councilman Andrew Nagle dropped a twist to end the regular monthly meeting of the Weaverville Town Council Monday night (May 23). Nagle, who had questioned the need to increase firefighters’ pay, suddenly changed his position. Asking...
WEAVERVILLE, NC
my40.tv

'I hope they will get behind it:' Community pushes to rebuild Jones Park

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Nearly 800 people have signed a petition to rebuild a North Asheville park that was torn down last year. Jones Park Playground near Ira B. Jones Elementary School was disassembled in 2021 following an unsatisfactory safety inspection from a third-party consultant. "When the park was...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Plane crashes near Christian summer camp in North Carolina, authorities say

BREVARD, N.C. — A plane crashed Thursday night near a Christian summer camp in North Carolina, according to Capt. Matthew Chase Owen with Transylvania County Sheriff's Office. The single-engine Cessna 172 crashed around 6 p.m. in Brevard, according to Donnell Evans with the Federal Aviation Administration. According to Owen,...
BREVARD, NC
Mountain Xpress

Council approves grant for downtown microhousing

A land use incentive grant application for an 80-unit microhousing development at 217 Hilliard Avenue prompted discussion about the grant program at Asheville City Council’s June 14 meeting. Although Council ultimately approved the roughly $593,000 grant in a 5-2 vote, with Vice Mayor Sheneika Smith and Antanette Mosley opposed, members questioned whether the award would effectively boost affordable housing in the city.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Fairfield, Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 14:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Fairfield; Greenville; Greenwood; Lancaster; Laurens; Newberry; Oconee; Pickens; Spartanburg; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 385 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ABBEVILLE ANDERSON CHEROKEE CHESTER FAIRFIELD GREENVILLE GREENWOOD LANCASTER LAURENS NEWBERRY OCONEE PICKENS SPARTANBURG UNION YORK
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

How to keep your house cool, energy bills low as WNC heats up

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There’s no escaping it — the heat wave is here. That means your air conditioner is running overtime. “Ninety percent of the calls right now are for repair problems, air conditioners not running, things like that. The other 10 are for maintenance,” Brian McDonald, of Mountain Air Mechanical, said.
ASHEVILLE, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Polk, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Polk; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Rutherford County in western North Carolina Northern Polk County in western North Carolina * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 206 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest of Rutherfordton, or 7 miles east of Lake Lure, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Rutherfordton, Lake Lure, Shingle Hollow, Green Hill, Thermal City, Lake Adger, Union Mills, Mill Spring and Chimney Rock State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
POLK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henderson, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 12:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Henderson; Transylvania The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Transylvania County in western North Carolina Northwestern Henderson County in western North Carolina * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1246 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Brevard, or 5 miles northwest of Etowah, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Mills River, Etowah, Forge Mountain, Horse Shoe, North Transylvania, Penrose and Looking Glass. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Fire ants can be a problem if you’re not careful

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When the temperatures warm up, the more likely you are to see critters. A common, yet pesky creepy crawler can cause more harm than good. A sting a from one will be unpleasant, if that happens. FOX Carolina spoke with a Prisma Health emergency medicine...
GREENVILLE, SC
theonefeather.com

Cherokee women seeking name change for Clingman’s Dome

For thousands of years, the area in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park called Clingman’s Dome was known to Cherokee people as Kuwahi (“mulberry place”). Two Cherokee women are starting the process to change the name back to its roots. Lavita Hill and Mary “Missy” Crowe, both...
CHEROKEE, NC

