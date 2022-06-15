Prep Softball: Shady Spring’s Donald Barnett hangs it up

File Photo by Karen Akers

Shady Spring softball coach Donald Barnett knew in all likelihood this past season, his eighth, would likely be his last. With his daughter Olivia graduating and his son Sam on his way into the high school ranks, the writing was on the wall as he’s tried to make the best decision as a parent.

Late Tuesday evening, he made that decision official.

In a statement released through the Shady Spring Softball Facebook page, Barnett, announced he would be stepping down effective immediately.

“The past nine years (eight seasons) have brought about some of the most fun and enjoyable seasons of my now 20 year coaching career,” Barnett said. “Looking back at posts and pictures, I realize just how large a part of my life that softball has been for myself and my family.

“I accepted the position as the head softball coach of Shady Spring High School in the spring of 2014 and was quickly introduced￼ to and fell head over heels for the game and even more so for all the wonderful young women that I have had the pleasure to coach.￼￼..

“We were sectional champions in seven of the eight seasons. And in that span of time I have been blessed see so many graduate and go on to do great things with their lives.￼ I’ve been excited for, proud of, and just thankful for so many good girls and parents. There is no way I could be any more proud of all of my players. They will forever hold a special place in my heart.

“Along with those crazy girls, we have made more memories than I could have ever imagined. I have greatly enjoyed watching the progression of so many girls becoming remarkable athletes and even better people￼￼. I’m truly blessed to have played even a small role in the lives of so many.

“My time as a softball coach has come to its end. I will miss it dearly. I would like to let all my former players know that if I can help any of you in any way, anytime- please don’t hesitate to let me know. I’m as close as a phone call. I love you all and will continue to look forward to seeing all your successes in life. ￼Always know how special you are- and how much all of you have meant to me over the years!

“And many, many thanks to my wife, Sheila and my kids Olivia and Sam, for the patience of dealing with me and our thousands of hours of practice, games, traveling, and more practicing that we’ve endured… I have loved this time in my life. And also to Jason Clark, Kenya Smith, and Brandi Cline for all we’ve done and shared! I wouldn’t trade it.

Thanks for the memories!”

The decision comes after Barnett led the the Tigers to their most successful season in a decade as they won the sectional and regional titles, earning a state tournament berth for the first time since 2012. The program produced numerous all-staters during his tenure, highlighted by first-teamers Bradlea Hayhurst, Brooke Clark, Paige Maynard and Olivia Barnett.

Barnett, the athletic director at the school, will still remain in that capacity.