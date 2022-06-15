SUMMER SCOREBOARD —June 14

SCIOTO COUNTY — A year ago, there was Scioto County’s “Magnificent Seven” for all-Ohio softball. Now, in a season featuring four Southeast District champions, three regional finalists, and a single state champion with Wheelersburg —you can consider it all an “Elite Eight”. That’s...
WEST PORTSMOUTH—An upcoming pump track clinic will soon offer cyclists of all ages and ability levels the chance to work with world class athletes at Earl Thomas Conley Riverside Park. The pump track at ETC Park greets visitors with a banner indicating that it’s the “future home of champions.”...
PORTSMOUTH – The Southern Ohio community lost one of its biggest advocates this week with the passing of local attorney and entrepreneur Jeremy Burnside. Burnside, born June 28, 1978, was a graduate of Charleston University. He later received his law degree from the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, West Virginia. He moved to Portsmouth in 2009 to start his firm, Burnside Law.
WHEELERSBURG — New Wheelersburg boys basketball head coach Alex Prater is no stranger to the ‘Burg community. As a 2007 graduate of Wheelersburg High School where he played for former Pirates coach Tom Barrick, Prater said he knew then that he’d want to one day entering the coaching ranks himself.
(WSAZ) - Many customers who just saw their lights come back on after storms Monday evening are back in the dark Friday after a powerful storm took down power lines. More than 130,000 customers in West Virginia were dealing with power outages Friday evening. A large tree fell on power...
UPDATE (12:23 p.m. on Friday, June 17): Two women are dead from gunshot wounds in Ashland. Ashland PD said that police were called to the 3000 block of Montgomery Ave. at 8:18 a.m. on Friday for a welfare check. They were told that gunshots had been heard in the area. They found two female victims […]
AKRON — They say that once might be an accident, but the second time tends to trend. In this instance, the Wheelersburg High School softball squad spilled out of its dugout, not once but twice, during the seventh inning of its Division III state championship game against Massillon Tuslaw.
SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 10 and returned 16 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. HERMAN DESHAWN BETHEA, 24. Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted on:. Improperly Handling Firearms in a...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Two bodies have been found in a home in the Louisa area of Lawrence County, Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police Post 14 Public Affairs Officer Trooper Shane Goodall, the call came in around 2 p.m. this afternoon, Friday, June 17, 2022 regarding bodies found at a home in the […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - An actor known for his roles in the “Anchorman” films and the hit tv show “The Office” was arrested in Lawrence County, Ohio on his way to a comic con event in Huntington. David Koechner is accused of drunk driving, his...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after two bodies were found Friday afternoon in a home in Eastern Kentucky. Kentucky State Police said the discovery was made at a home in the 700 block of Blaine Creek Road in Lawrence County. At this time, no additional details...
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The Huntington Mall is currently without power after severe weather swept through the area. The mall tells 13 News that the power went out around 2:30 p.m., and even though they put in a call to AEP, they have not heard back yet about a restoration time. They say that their doors are […]
WEST PORTSMOUTH—Those looking to beat the heat in already sweltering summer temperatures can soon look forward to a week of free admission at the Doug Coleman Memorial Splash Park. From Saturday, July 2 to Saturday, July 9, admission to the splash pad will be free, compliments of the Scioto...
LUCASVILLE—Over a century after he was killed in action in World War I, Private William Baker’s Purple Heart decoration now hangs at the Lucasville American Legion Post originally chartered in his name. Marjorie Mains, a member of the Auxiliary at Lucasville’s William Baker American Legion Post 363, said...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The owner of a West Virginia-based public relations firm has been appointed to fill a vacancy in the state House of Delegates after a controversial delegate resigned. Jarred Cannon of Hurricane was named by Gov. Jim Justice to a seat in the 22nd District that...
I’ve been weighing the possibility of starting a podcast recently. I’ve been a guest on several – and I’m scheduled to be on the Haunted Hollers podcast in the coming months, discussing Olive Hill’s famous Callihan poltergeist – and it’s always been fun.
NEW BOSTON, OH (WOWK) – A community in southern Ohio gathered to remember the boy who was killed in a shooting. The death of 4-year-old Zsailynn Conley left the community heartbroken. Wednesday night, the Roots Childcare Center, where Zsailynn attended daycare, held a candlelight vigil at Millbrook Park to honor his life. Support for the […]
