ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

SUMMER SCOREBOARD —June 14

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Times
 3 days ago

SUMMER SCOREBOARD —June 14. Lincoln County (W....

www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Portsmouth Times

Elite 8 for all-Ohio softball

SCIOTO COUNTY — A year ago, there was Scioto County’s “Magnificent Seven” for all-Ohio softball. Now, in a season featuring four Southeast District champions, three regional finalists, and a single state champion with Wheelersburg —you can consider it all an “Elite Eight”. That’s...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Times

Pump track clinic allows riders to drop in with pros

WEST PORTSMOUTH—An upcoming pump track clinic will soon offer cyclists of all ages and ability levels the chance to work with world class athletes at Earl Thomas Conley Riverside Park. The pump track at ETC Park greets visitors with a banner indicating that it’s the “future home of champions.”...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Times

Portsmouth remembers community icon Jeremy Burnside

PORTSMOUTH – The Southern Ohio community lost one of its biggest advocates this week with the passing of local attorney and entrepreneur Jeremy Burnside. Burnside, born June 28, 1978, was a graduate of Charleston University. He later received his law degree from the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, West Virginia. He moved to Portsmouth in 2009 to start his firm, Burnside Law.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Prater to lead alma mater ‘Burg

WHEELERSBURG — New Wheelersburg boys basketball head coach Alex Prater is no stranger to the ‘Burg community. As a 2007 graduate of Wheelersburg High School where he played for former Pirates coach Tom Barrick, Prater said he knew then that he’d want to one day entering the coaching ranks himself.
WHEELERSBURG, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lincoln County, KY
City
Hillsboro, KY
City
Portsmouth, OH
City
Waverly, OH
Lincoln County, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Hillsboro, OH
WSAZ

Powerful storm Friday causes additional power outages

(WSAZ) - Many customers who just saw their lights come back on after storms Monday evening are back in the dark Friday after a powerful storm took down power lines. More than 130,000 customers in West Virginia were dealing with power outages Friday evening. A large tree fell on power...
HUNTINGTON, WV
FOX 56

Two women found shot to death in Ashland, Kentucky

UPDATE (12:23 p.m. on Friday, June 17): Two women are dead from gunshot wounds in Ashland. Ashland PD said that police were called to the 3000 block of Montgomery Ave. at 8:18 a.m. on Friday for a welfare check. They were told that gunshots had been heard in the area. They found two female victims […]
ASHLAND, KY
Portsmouth Times

Pirates’ season ended way it should

AKRON — They say that once might be an accident, but the second time tends to trend. In this instance, the Wheelersburg High School softball squad spilled out of its dugout, not once but twice, during the seventh inning of its Division III state championship game against Massillon Tuslaw.
AKRON, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

16 indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 10 and returned 16 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. HERMAN DESHAWN BETHEA, 24. Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted on:. Improperly Handling Firearms in a...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Legion Baseball#Portsmouth Post
WOWK 13 News

2 bodies found in Louisa, Kentucky home

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Two bodies have been found in a home in the Louisa area of Lawrence County, Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police Post 14 Public Affairs Officer Trooper Shane Goodall, the call came in around 2 p.m. this afternoon, Friday, June 17, 2022 regarding bodies found at a home in the […]
LOUISA, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Braxton; Cabell; Calhoun; Clay; Fayette; Gilmer; Greenbrier; Jackson; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; Mason; McDowell; Mercer; Mingo; Monroe; Nicholas; Pocahontas; Putnam; Raleigh; Roane; Summers; Wayne; Webster; Wyoming SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 384 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BRAXTON CABELL CALHOUN CLAY FAYETTE GILMER GREENBRIER JACKSON KANAWHA LINCOLN LOGAN MASON MCDOWELL MERCER MINGO MONROE NICHOLAS POCAHONTAS PUTNAM RALEIGH ROANE SUMMERS WAYNE WEBSTER WYOMING
BOONE COUNTY, WV
SCDNReports

16 New Scioto County Grand Jury Indictiments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 16 Public Indictments. An indictment is not a conviction. All Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. HERMAN DESHAWN BETHEA, 24. Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
wymt.com

Two bodies found in Eastern Kentucky home

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after two bodies were found Friday afternoon in a home in Eastern Kentucky. Kentucky State Police said the discovery was made at a home in the 700 block of Blaine Creek Road in Lawrence County. At this time, no additional details...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Huntington Mall loses power during storm

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The Huntington Mall is currently without power after severe weather swept through the area. The mall tells 13 News that the power went out around 2:30 p.m., and even though they put in a call to AEP, they have not heard back yet about a restoration time. They say that their doors are […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of June 13-17

FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. INADEQUATE SILENCER (MUFFLER) FAILURE TO NOTIFY ADDRESS CHANGE TO DEPT OF TRANSP. FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. COMMONWEALTH VS. WEBB, JESSICA MARIE. (ARRAIGNMENT) COMMONWEALTH VS. ENDICOTT, EARNEST RAY. (ARRAIGNMENT) COMMONWEALTH VS....
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Community mourns the death of Zsailynn Conley

NEW BOSTON, OH (WOWK) – A community in southern Ohio gathered to remember the boy who was killed in a shooting. The death of 4-year-old Zsailynn Conley left the community heartbroken. Wednesday night, the Roots Childcare Center, where Zsailynn attended daycare, held a candlelight vigil at Millbrook Park to honor his life. Support for the […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy