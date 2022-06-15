ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

The Danger of Consumer Fireworks

asheville.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a patriotic holiday, but the Fourth of July has a dark side. That’s because on a typical Fourth of July there are more fires nationally than on any other day of the year. And fireworks account for two out of five of those fires, more than...

www.asheville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
my40.tv

Malvern Hills Pool in West Asheville will not open this summer

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One city pool reopened Friday while another remained closed. The city of Asheville said the Malvern Hills Pool in West Asheville will not open this summer. But, Recreation Park Pool (65 Gashes Creek Road) reopened Friday, June 17, after closing for a week following the discovery of broken glass in the water.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hundreds of thousands of outages reported as storms sweep through N.C.

A line of strong storms sweeping across North Carolina has left hundreds of thousands of Duke Progress Energy customers without power. Jeff Brooks, a Duke Energy grid specialist, said in a social media post that over 200,000 customers in the state had lost power just before 7 p.m. A Duke...
ENVIRONMENT
asheville.com

Juneteenth Freedom Festival at Pack Square Park on Saturday, June 18th

Celebrate freedom with the greater community of Asheville during the Juneteenth of Asheville 2022 festival on Saturday, June 18, at Pack Square Park. Festivities will include a parade, vendors, food trucks, art, music, live performances, and more. The Juneteenth of Asheville event originally began in the Hillcrest community in 2009....
ASHEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Substance use care RVs coming to 10 rural North Carolina counties

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A ribbon cutting in Lumberton on Thursday marked the start of a new service for rural communities in 10 North Carolina counties. Eastpointe, a managed care organization focused on helping people struggling with mental health, substance use disorder and intellectual or developmental disabilities, was provided $2.5 million to purchase six vehicles.
LUMBERTON, NC
kiss951.com

Helpful Hacks to Keep Dogs Cool in the North Carolina Summer Heat

If you are in the Carolinas this week, you know it is a hot one. With temperatures in the high 90s and even 100s, keeping your furry best friend cool is essential. With potentially record-breaking temperatures, keeping your dog cool in the summer heat should be a top priority of your mind. Extreme heat can be very bad and even deadly for your dog. According to the American Red Cross, heat stroke is a common problem for pets and can lead to severe organ dysfunction and damage. Here are some helpful hacks to keep your dog cool in the North Carolina heat.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Fireworks#Consumer Products
my40.tv

'I hope they will get behind it:' Community pushes to rebuild Jones Park

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Nearly 800 people have signed a petition to rebuild a North Asheville park that was torn down last year. Jones Park Playground near Ira B. Jones Elementary School was disassembled in 2021 following an unsatisfactory safety inspection from a third-party consultant. "When the park was...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

How to keep your house cool, energy bills low as WNC heats up

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There’s no escaping it — the heat wave is here. That means your air conditioner is running overtime. “Ninety percent of the calls right now are for repair problems, air conditioners not running, things like that. The other 10 are for maintenance,” Brian McDonald, of Mountain Air Mechanical, said.
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WFAE

Fact check: How much hemp is farmed in North Carolina?

It’s time for our weekly fact check of North Carolina politics. But, today’s segment is a little bit different. It’s not really a fact check. It’s more an examination of how a state senator’s false statement on hemp production got widely reported. For more, WFAE's Marshall Terry spoke to Paul Specht of WRAL.
AGRICULTURE
WYFF4.com

Plane crashes near Christian summer camp in North Carolina, authorities say

BREVARD, N.C. — A plane crashed Thursday night near a Christian summer camp in North Carolina, according to Capt. Matthew Chase Owen with Transylvania County Sheriff's Office. The single-engine Cessna 172 crashed around 6 p.m. in Brevard, according to Donnell Evans with the Federal Aviation Administration. According to Owen,...
BREVARD, NC
my40.tv

Juneteenth events scheduled for Asheville and other areas across the mountains

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Juneteenth is just around the corner and several events have been planned to kick off the weekend celebration. June 19 signifies a now-federal holiday in the United States, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans and celebrating African-American culture. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Proposed funding for APD under fire as residents call for 'defunding the police'

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Tuesday evening, Asheville City Council held its first public hearing on the proposed fiscal year 2022-23 annual operating budget. Several community members took aim at the budget drafted by City Manager Debra Campbell over the proposed amount for Asheville Police Department. “I believe that...
asheville.com

Juneteenth: A Celebration of Freedom

Juneteenth is the oldest known US celebration of the abolition of the chattel slave system, and the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in Texas. The question of slavery divided the nation during the decades leading up to the Civil War. But by September of 1862, President Abraham Lincoln made abolition a formal position of the US government when he announced the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared that enslaved people in states or areas of “rebellion against the United States” would be free effective on January 1, 1863. However, the proclamation was not enforceable in those slaveholding areas for which it applied.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Federal aviation investigators are expected to arrive in Transylvania County Friday after a plane crash injured three people Thursday night. Officials with the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office say a small airplane crashed on a Brevard campground at around 6:30 p.m. Three people were aboard the plane when it went down and all of them were taken to trauma centers.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

North Carolina man dies after being brought out of surf, officials say

MANTEO, N.C. — A North Carolina man has died after he was brought out of the surf at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the National Park Service said. The victim, whose name wasn’t released, was identified only as a 66-year-old from Buxton, the park service said in a news release. The incident occurred on Wednesday on an oceanside beach across from Sandy Bay on Hatteras Island.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy