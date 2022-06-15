The Danger of Consumer Fireworks

If you are in the Carolinas this week, you know it is a hot one. With temperatures in the high 90s and even 100s, keeping your furry best friend cool is essential. With potentially record-breaking temperatures, keeping your dog cool in the summer heat should be a top priority of your mind. Extreme heat can be very bad and even deadly for your dog. According to the American Red Cross, heat stroke is a common problem for pets and can lead to severe organ dysfunction and damage. Here are some helpful hacks to keep your dog cool in the North Carolina heat.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO