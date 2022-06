For the tenth year in a row, people will gather in towns across Western North Carolina on the evening of June 15 to raise awareness about elder abuse. “We are walking simultaneously as a region in awareness and support of older adults and encouraging folks to become more aware of elder abuse and what they need to do if they suspect it,” said Sarajane Melton, director of the Area Agency on Aging for the Southwestern Commission Council of Governments.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO