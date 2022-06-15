Letter: GOP continues to block common-sense gun laws

Republicans are the most egregious hypocrites in the world today.

They say they want to make sure law-abiding citizens can buy guns, but they are against universal background checks.

How are we going to make sure that people buying guns are law-abiding if there is not a background check?

How are we going to make sure that unstable people do not get guns if we do not have red flag laws?

How are we going to make sure that the individual is mature enough to handle a gun when we allow 18-year-olds to purchase assault rifles? Research has shown that the brains of 18-year-olds are not fully matured and have not developed full reasoning ability.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta explained that assault rifles enter the body with so much velocity that the bullets pulverize surrounding tissues. They are deadly weapons. Why are we selling them like candy?

President Biden has proposed several specific measures to address gun violence and Democrats have put forth bills in Congress that would address these issues. But Republicans in the Senate are refusing to consider them. This is a horrible situation.

Our country is doomed if we allow the gun lobby to dictate laws regarding guns.

Republicans favor arming teachers, but there was an armed sheriff in the Uvalde shooting who refused to go after the shooter for 45 minutes, allowing the children who were shot to bleed to death and postponing medical care. This shows you that arming school personnel would be useless.

Conservatives like to say that the problem will only go away if everyone turns to God, reads the Bible and prays in school. There is nothing wrong with prayer, but that alone will not stop the killing.

Conservatives also like to blame the problem on the breakdown of the family and mental illness. These ideas should also be addressed.

It is going to take a combination of all these things, moral teaching, help for the mentally ill and the family and common-sense gun laws to make a dent in this problem. Any one measure on its own will not suffice.

Some freaks will continue to evade laws and safeguards, but some will be stopped. We must do something. Doing nothing is not an option.

If Republicans refuse to act, they should be voted out of office, and electing Democrats is the answer.

Judith Mesko

Rocky Mount