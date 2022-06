It always catches my attention when policemen go above and beyond the call of duty. Recently, I shared a story of one Massachusetts State Trooper who blocked off traffic to save a deer and its baby from danger. Now, I’ve come across the next heartwarming interaction, this time between a Dartmouth police officer and a stray kitten that was seeking refuge underneath his patrol car, leading the little kitten to find a new home and a new name.

DARTMOUTH, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO