After the Chicago Cubs were blown out by the San Diego Padres, there was much to be desired for the Cubbies. Caleb Kilian made his second start in the majors and struggled in comparison to his first time out. However, according to pitching coach Tom Hottavy on Thursday morning, Kilian will get another turn in the rotation despite the rough start on Wednesday. Hottavy confirmed the news on 670 The Score.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO