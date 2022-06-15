ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Mid-June already? Enjoy Alaska’s summer!

By Jackie Purcell
alaskasnewssource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fire crews and communities in Southwest Alaska are still dealing with a continuing tundra fire — the East Fork Fire — as we head into the middle of the month of June. Southwest winds are pushing the fire north, with smoke drifting with...

www.alaskasnewssource.com

Comments / 3

Related
alaskasnewssource.com

Aleutian low pushes out high pressure

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain showers made it into Southwest Alaska today, helping to deliver at least a little wet weather to a dry state. The showers are also helping to dissipate smoke in communities like Saint Mary’s, close to the East Fork Fire. The ridge that brought the...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Weather pattern shift over the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure over the Gulf of Alaska is drifting east, and that means a weather shift through the weekend. A large expanse of low pressure is encompassing the state, rotating clouds and rain across Alaska. Lightning was firing up in the Interior. Southcentral...
ALASKA STATE
brides.com

The Best Honeymoon Hotels in Alaska

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Alaska, the Final Frontier, is a bucket-list destination for a reason. For one thing, it’s out there—as in not exactly easy to get to. It’s also not as much of a year-round destination as many other locales, and many properties close for a period in the winter. Since it’s a far-flung destination for so many, a trip to the Northwest extremity of North America can be expensive, but unlike other honeymoon spots like Hawaii or the Caribbean, its less-trodden existence means it never really feels overcrowded with tourists (outside of cruise ports), even in high season.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wainwright, AK
City
Anchorage, AK
City
Adak, AK
State
Alaska State
City
Glennallen, AK
959theriver.com

My last post about Alaska. For now.

Hi, Leslie in for Mitch once again and I know I’ve talked a lot about my trip to Alaska. Honestly, I wasn’t really looking forward to it. I love to travel, and I love to experience different cultures. Alaska is part of the United states, so I didn’t realize just how different from the rest of the country it was going to be.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

East Fork Fire two-thirds contained

ST. MARY’S, Alaska (KTUU) - The East Fork Fire in Southwest Alaska is two-thirds contained, according to the latest update from the Type 2 Incident Management Team. The fire has grown only 22,074 acres since Tuesday, aided by favorable weather and restricted by a large contingency of firefighting personnel on the scene. The latest update from the Alaska Fire Service shows the size of the East Fork Fire at 153,721 acres, located 3.7 miles northwest of St. Mary’s. The nearby Apoon Pass Fire is 66,969 acres and is located 24 miles north of Mountain Village.
SAINT MARY'S, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Zebra mussels the focus of Alaska Invasive Species Awareness Week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s Alaska Invasive Species Awareness Week, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials held a public event at Cabela’s on Friday to demonstrate how boaters and anglers can help prevent the spread of invasive species. The federal agency has ramped up its focus on dreissenid...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Alaska Life Hack: Alaska land auctions underway

The Department of Natural Resources has opened the 2022 Alaska State Land Auction, Offering #493, which includes 186 road-accessible and remote parcels from Prince of Wales Island to the Interior. “Alaskans feel a powerful connection with their land, and there is something special about owning a piece of property where...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southcentral Alaska#Alaska Peninsula#Southwest Alaska#Gulf Of Alaska#Utqiagvik#Interior#Unalaska#Aleutians
thecordovatimes.com

Copper River commercial harvest nears 313,000 fish

Seven commercial openers on the Copper River have landed harvesters nearly 313,000 salmon to date, and given the demand for Copper River salmon, retail prices are holding, with shoppers reminded that the season is a short one and to buy now. As of Wednesday, June 15, the online retailer FishEx...
ANCHORAGE, AK
ktoo.org

Large portion of unexpected Alaska deaths in 2020 and 2021 directly tied to COVID-19

Nearly 2,000 more people died in Alaska than was expected in 2020 and 2021, according to a new report by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. COVID-19 played a direct role in a large proportion of those. While the other unexpected deaths may not be directly related to individuals being infected with COVID, the secondary effects of COVID-19 and the pandemic — like a strained medical system or a decrease in preventive care measures — may be factors.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
alaskasnewssource.com

A severe drought has returned to Alaska for the first time since 2019

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain has been hard to come by and that continues to be the ongoing story for much of the state. The newest drought monitor is once again showing an expansion of the moderate drought and a new severe drought that’s occurring in parts of the Susitna Valley. While daily mountain showers have been occurring over the mountains, we’ll need several days of rainfall to alleviate any drought conditions across the state. Until then, the drought will continue to play a huge role in wildfires across the state, which has burned nearly 900,000 acres thus far.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Roadtrippin’ 2022: The shuttle to McCarthy

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Many roads in Alaska are long, and some of them are even treacherous. That’s why McCarthy, Alaska is offering a new service — making it so you can visit without ever getting behind the wheel. There is now a shuttle that runs from Anchorage to McCarthy and back every week.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage sees the warmest first half of June on record

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanks to record-breaking warmth for the first week of June, this month is pushing into record territory. Currently, the first half of the month is sitting with an average temperature above 60 degrees, the warmest first half of June ever recorded in Anchorage. Should this trend continue, it’s possible that both 2019 and 2022 will be the only June months in recorded history with an average temperature during the month above 60 degrees.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska’s Youth Military Academy celebrates graduation

EPA tours Bristol Bay to hear comments on plans that could prevent Pebble Mine. Representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency are touring the Bristol Bay region to hear public comments on a plan announced last month that could prevent the proposed Pebble Mine from moving forward. Fish and Game announces...
ALASKA STATE
midnightsunak.com

Alaska’s witness signature requirement hasn’t helped catch fraud, but it has stopped thousands of votes from being counted

Adapted from The Midnight Sun Memo, a newsletter project from your humble Midnight Sun editor. For everyone who’s been asking about keeping up via email or how to support the work we’ve been doing here, we finally have an answer in this nifty newsletter… which comes with two free editions per week and extras for subscribers (though, as you might have learned from following this blog, the schedule can’t be entirely guaranteed). Sign up now!
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

The Arc of Anchorage offers a summer work program for youth with disabilities

EPA tours Bristol Bay to hear comments on plans that could prevent Pebble Mine. Representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency are touring the Bristol Bay region to hear public comments on a plan announced last month that could prevent the proposed Pebble Mine from moving forward. Fish and Game announces...
ANCHORAGE, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy