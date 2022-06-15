ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Lake Beach, IL

Dad faces 3 murder charges in kids’ drowning deaths

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (AP) - Prosecutors say a suburban Chicago man charged in the drowning deaths of his three young children left a note for his estranged wife saying, “If I can’t have them neither can you.”. Prosecutors mentioned the note Wednesday during a bond hearing...

