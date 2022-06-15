New York AG Looking to Probe Trump’s $250M in ‘Big Lie’ Donations: Report
By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
3 days ago
New York Attorney General Letitia James plans to investigate the $250 million in donations received by former President Donald Trump after he began claiming the 2020 election was stolen in the months following Joe Biden’s victory, according...
The Iowa Supreme Court struck down on Friday a 2018 decision that protected the right to abortion under the state constitution, allowing lawmakers to potentially enact severe restrictions or bans against abortion. The 2018 decision from the same court, then composed of a majority of Democratic appointees, enshrined the right to abortion in the Iowa Constitution. The decision may have fast-tracked the state to a near or total abortion ban if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. Iowa’s Republican lawmakers will now be able to ban abortion without having to deal with amending the constitution. Friday’s decision came after abortion providers sued the state over a 2020 law requiring a pregnant person to wait 24 hours between an initial appointment and an abortion. While that law was struck down, based partially on the fact that it infringed on the state Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling, the court has now decided that the 2018 decision is void and it was the wrong precedent to set.
A Wisconsin judge has ordered that the man hired by Republicans to investigate the state’s 2020 election results be fined $2,000 a day until he complies with an earlier, ongoing public records request. Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington sharply upbraided Michael Gableman, a former state Supreme Court justice who once remarked that he didn’t understand “how elections work,” as “unprofessional” and misogynistic while charging him with contempt on Wednesday. Remington also said Gableman had violated his oath as a lawyer after a “disruptive and disrespectful” meltdown in a courtroom last Friday. At that hearing, called to determine whether Gableman had deliberately withheld documents from liberal watchdog American Oversight, Gableman threw what Remington called a “tantrum” and refused to answer questions. “You want to put me in jail, Judge Remington?” he asked while on the stand. “I’m not going to be railroaded.” Gableman, after being hired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R), has been fruitlessly chasing down baseless claims of Wisconsin voter fraud for a year. His investigation has cost taxpayers roughly $900,000 and counting.
Sarah Palin has moved on in an all-party primary election for Alaska’s open and only seat in the U.S. House, the Associated Press reported late Wednesday. The former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate was among a field of 48 candidates vying for one of four spots on the general election ranked-choice ballot to replace the late Rep. Don Young, who died in March after serving as the state’s congressman for 49 years. Nick Begich, a Republican businessman, and Al Gross, an independent, also advanced. The fourth runoff spot had yet to be called on Wednesday night. With more than 130,000 votes counted, Palin had cruised to 28.3 percent of the vote after former President Donald Trump lent her his support in April. “Sarah Palin is tough and smart and will never back down,” Trump said in a statement, “and I am proud to give her my Complete and Total Endorsement, and encourage all Republicans to unite behind this wonderful person and her campaign to put America First.”
ATLANTA (AP) — The conspiracy theories about Dominion voting machines that erupted during the 2020 presidential contest flared this week in a remote New Mexico county in what could be just a preview of the kind of chaos election experts fear is coming in the fall midterms and in 2024.
Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) claimed Wednesday that members of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection “haven’t asked” him to testify, despite the fact that they have written multiple letters requesting that he answer questions about his role in leading a tour of the Capitol complex on Jan. 5.
WASHINGTON — New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver has asked the state Supreme Court to order a GOP county commission to certify primary election results after the panel refused to do so, citing concerns with voting machines. Toulouse Oliver, a Democrat, said in a statement Tuesday that...
Nearly a month after his preferred candidate for governor in Georgia was defeated by more than 50 points, former President Donald Trump has an opportunity next week to demonstrate he still has some sway in this onetime Republican stronghold. A runoff election for a U.S. House seat east of Atlanta...
After Florida became the only state not to pre-order COVID-19 vaccine doses and recommend them for children age 5 and under, Gov. Ron DeSantis defended the decision, citing what he called misinformation about the efficacy of the shots. Food and Drug Administration advisers voted unanimously to grant emergency authorization to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for kids between six months and 5 years old, but Florida’s Department of Health said it did not order doses because it does not believe all children should be vaccinated. DeSantis echoed with a similar sentiment, claiming without evidence Thursday morning that “the risks outweigh the benefits,” but emphasizing that he is not “banning” the vaccine for young children. “Parents are really frightened about COVID for their kids,” the governor said. “It’s because of media hysteria, it’s because of a lot of misinformation.” With that final statement, DeSantis was met with a robust round of applause.
New Mexico's secretary of state on Tuesday asked the state Supreme Court to order the Republican-led commission of rural Otero County to certify primary election results after it refused to do so over distrust of Dominion vote-tallying machines. Democratic Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Olive's request came a day after...
Danielle Redlick, the woman who fatally stabbed her 65-year-old stepdad-turned-husband in their Florida home in 2019, argued on the stand that she did it out of self defense as he tried to smother her. On Friday, after deliberating for just four hours, a jury agreed and found her not guilty of second-degree murder or manslaughter. She was, however, convicted of tampering with evidence after prosecutors said she deleted messages from her phone, browsed a dating app, and tried to bleach the scene before calling 911. Redlick, 48, initially told a 911 operator she believed her husband, a former NBA exec, had a heart attack. She then said he stabbed himself and bled out as she took cover in a bathroom the entire night. Eventually, on the witness stand this week, she admitted stabbing him in the shoulder but said she didn’t mean to kill him. Redlick had tried to divorce her husband, who her defense team described as an abusive alcoholic. She broke down in tears as the verdict was read in Orlando on Friday.
An Indiana man pleaded guilty on Friday to bringing a loaded gun onto U.S. Capitol grounds and hitting police officers with one of their own batons during the Jan. 6 riot. In a plea agreement signed May 9, Mark Mazza, 57, admitted to carrying a loaded revolver, which he ultimately lost, under his shirt during the riot. He said he later used a police baton he stole to assault a Capitol cop while trying to help more rioters force their way into the building. Mazza initially denied hitting the officer, but caved after video evidence showed him striking the cop with the baton, which he took home with him. Mazza also told federal authorities that he would “be here for another reason” if he had encountered House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that day. He could spend up to 20 years in prison for the officer assault.
Retail giant Costco is facing a lawsuit from two of its shareholders over the company’s treatment of birds that are sold as $4.99 rotisserie chickens. The plaintiffs in the claim say the company is violating its fiduciary duty to shareholders through its “illegal neglect and abandonment” of animals at its Nebraska chicken processing plant. They allege the company breeds chickens that are too big to stand, and the “disabled birds slowly die from hunger, thirst, injury, and illness.” They even go as far as to claim that the brutal mistreatment forms “an integral part of the company’s poultry production strategy and its business model.” Costco has previously insisted it holds the “the highest standards of animal welfare” in the wake of damning reports from animal welfare groups.
Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) reacts to Missouri Republican Governor Mike Parson’s decision to pardon Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters who were walking by their home.
A rural Arizona man died Sunday after a phone and internet outage rendered his neighbors unable to call 911 or anyone else for help with his medical emergency, St. Johns police told The Arizona Republic. Two bystanders eventually chased down an ambulance, but the 74-year-old man died on the way to the hospital, police said. Service was unavailable for 48 hours in two counties for hundreds of thousands of people due to criminal activity involving equipment owned by the provider, Frontier Communications, St. Johns Police Chief Lance Spivey said. It’s the first time authorities have directly connected a death to the company’s outages. A previous investigation from the Arizona Corporation Commission found that there were 66 hours of disrupted 911 calls from April 2020 to April 2021, Spivey said. That investigation concluded in March, when the commission also decided that “Frontier … appeared not to be doing enough to prevent the outages.” The commission is currently investigating the weekend outage and would not comment on the case. “Public safety professionals in this region … take our profession very seriously and when we can’t do our job protecting basic human life or provide medical treatment appropriately, it’s shameful,” Spivey said.
The Goonies came to life after a 15-year search uncovered the remains of a legendary Spanish ship that’s been missing since 1693 off the northern coast of Oregon. Archaeologists, law enforcement personnel, and search-and-rescue teams discovered wood timbers that they believe were pieces of the Santo Cristo de Burgos, a Spanish ship that went missing on a trip from the Philippines to Mexico in 1693. There have only been three ships recovered so far from the same period, which was a time marked by cross-Pacific trade trips. The other discovered were in Oregon, California, and Baja Mexico, but none turned up hull remains until now. “It was amazing to pull off such a complex operation, made entirely possible by teamwork, cooperation, and exceptional professionalism by all involved,” Jim Delgado, the project’s principal archaeological investigator, told National Geographic. Stories in Oregon newspapers of searches for treasure-laden shipwrecks inspired The Goonies.
Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) provided more details Wednesday on his 17-year-old daughter Gwen’s shock death, saying she died “peacefully” in her sleep on Sunday night. In a longer statement posted to his Twitter, Sean said Gwen went out with some friends for a few hours on Sunday night, told her parents good night when she returned home, went to bed and “didn’t wake up on Monday morning.” “The only thing we know about her death is that it was peaceful. And the only lesson we can take from that is to savor the moments that you have with your loved ones,” Casten wrote. Gwen attended Downers Grove North High School in Illinois, where her passions included playing the trumpet and social justice activism, he said. She started the Empowerment Club at the school, which focused on issues like LGBTQ allyship and environmental protection advocacy, Casten said. “To all asking what they can do, we ask only that you live your lives as Gwen lived hers,” he wrote.
An Oregon man pleaded guilty Friday to murdering both his 3-year-old son and the child’s mother in 2019, Yamhill County District Attorney Brad Berry told KGW8. Karissa Alyn Fretwell, 25, and her son William had been missing since May 14, 2019 and police didn’t find their bodies hidden in the woods until June. Two months before their deaths, Karissa took Michael Wolfe, 52, to court to prove he was William’s father, where he was ordered to pay about $900 in monthly child support. Berry said police had enough evidence to arrest Wolfe in late May 2019 for the kidnapping and murder of both the mother and son. When their bodies were recovered, police found that Karissa died from being shot in the head, but Billy’s cause of death will “remain undetermined,” according to Berry. Wolfe pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated murder and one count of second degree murder without the possibility of the death penalty. Each charge carries a mandatory life sentence, and Wolfe’s sentencing is set for July 20. “I think it’s a very good thing for the family to know what’s going to happen as to the end result. In these type of tragic cases, I don’t think there’s ever closure for the family; this just is a move to close this chapter,” Berry said.
Comments / 1