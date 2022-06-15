ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Springs, MO

LSR7 Proactive Safety Response: Student Camps/Programming Cancelled Tomorrow Wednesday, June 15

By admin
lstribune.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmail Katy Bergen sent to parents. This evening the Blue Springs School District notified its school community that it is canceling all school activities on Wednesday after receiving information of a possible threat of a shooting that prompted the...

Comments / 0

 

kcur.org

Independence removes book with a non-binary character from elementary school libraries

The Independence School Board voted this week to remove a book from its elementary school libraries over concerns that it includes a non-binary character. In a letter to families, the district said the process of reviewing “Cats vs. Robots Volume 1: This is War” began in April after a parent complained about its inclusion of a character who identifies as neither male nor female.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

School district charges students $300 for Sunshine request

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - During the last week of school, students from the media group at William Chrisman High School say they were trying to get public information regarding teacher shortages within the Independence School District through the sunshine law. The Sunshine law is regulations requiring transparency and disclosure in...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
lstribune.net

Never Ride Alone

Man Biking Across America for Suicide Awareness. (Kansas City, MO, June 16th, 2022) It is truly a tragedy for anyone to feel so anxious, depressed, scared, or alone, that they are willing to take their own life. While we can remember and honor those we’ve lost, there is hope for those currently experiencing suicidal ideation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Lee's Summit, MO
Education
City
Blue Springs, MO
City
Lee's Summit, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Blue Springs, MO
Education
kq2.com

Mass shooting threat suspect identified

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The 19-year-old Kansas City area man arrested after a mass shooting threat has been charged with making a terroristic threat. He's been identified as Treshawn Montrell Hardridge. The prosecutor praised the person who anonymously reported the threat, a Snapchat post threatening mass murder, saying this case shows...
KANSAS CITY, MO
#Fbi#Bssd
fox40jackson.com

Kansas City-area school district cancels summer classes over ‘unspecific mass shooting’ threat

A Missouri school district said Tuesday evening it is closing its summer school on Wednesday over an “unspecific mass shooting” threat and the FBI is investigating. “Safety is our top priority, and we are committed to telling you what we can when we can,” the district wrote in a message posted to Facebook. “The Blue Springs Police Department alerted the FBI of a possible threat related to an unspecific mass shooting. The FBI has confirmed that the individual in question whose whereabouts are unknown is dangerous.”
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KICK AM 1530

Make Sure You Know These 6 New Laws in Missouri

Missouri Governor Mike Parsons signed into law on Thursday, June 16 six new laws that if you live in Missouri you will need to know. KY3.com reports that these go into effect immediately. Bill SB 718 Designates HBCU Week and modifies provisions regarding higher education. Basically means the third week in September is dedicated to the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Devemplement.
KYTV

Missouri Gov. Parson signs 6 new bills into law

JEFFERSON, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed six pieces of legislation into law on Thursday. One, Senate Bill (SB) 718, establishes Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Week and promotes career and technical education, among other provisions. “We are happy to be joined by Senator Washington...
MISSOURI STATE
Education
KMBC.com

KC-area Christian school evacuated after bomb threat Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students attending summer activities at a Kansas City-area Christian school had to be evacuated Wednesday morning after someone made a bomb threat against the building. According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, a bomb threat was reported against Calvary Lutheran Church and School of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
lstribune.net

Charlotta Marie (Leach) Remington

Charlotta Marie (Leach) Remington passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at her home near Kingsville, Missouri. Her husband, H. (Harry) Tracy Remington passed away March 25, 2020. Due to the pandemic, only a private graveside service was held for him at that time. A visitation and funeral are...
KANSAS CITY, MO
lstribune.net

Lee’s Summit City Council Meeting

The Lee’s Summit City Council met June 7 to discuss these issues. City of Lee’s Summit Mayor Bill Baird proclaimed June 10, 2022, as MARC 50-Forward Day, celebrating the collaborative work accomplished over the past 50 years through the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC), a non-profit association of city and county governments and the metropolitan planning organization for the bistate Kansas City region. For half a century, local governments in the Kansas City region have come together through MARC to partner on regional initiatives and develop innovative solutions. With a total of nine counties and 119 cities, the City of Lee’s Summit has greatly benefited from working across boundaries on a wide variety of issues, coordinating with diverse disciplines and sectors, including other cities, counties, nonprofit organizations, social services, educational systems and special districts.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
KSN News

CDC recommends masks for more Kansas counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Eight Kansas counties have enough new coronavirus cases that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people should wear a mask when they are in public indoor spaces, such as stores and churches. The counties are Cherokee, Gove, Hodgeman, Kingman, Logan, Sherman, Thomas, and Trego. The Kansas Department of […]
KANSAS STATE

