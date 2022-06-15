LSR7 Proactive Safety Response: Student Camps/Programming Cancelled Tomorrow Wednesday, June 15

A Missouri school district said Tuesday evening it is closing its summer school on Wednesday over an “unspecific mass shooting” threat and the FBI is investigating. “Safety is our top priority, and we are committed to telling you what we can when we can,” the district wrote in a message posted to Facebook. “The Blue Springs Police Department alerted the FBI of a possible threat related to an unspecific mass shooting. The FBI has confirmed that the individual in question whose whereabouts are unknown is dangerous.”

BLUE SPRINGS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO