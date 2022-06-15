LSR7 Proactive Safety Response: Student Camps/Programming Cancelled Tomorrow Wednesday, June 15

The Lee’s Summit City Council met June 7 to discuss these issues. City of Lee’s Summit Mayor Bill Baird proclaimed June 10, 2022, as MARC 50-Forward Day, celebrating the collaborative work accomplished over the past 50 years through the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC), a non-profit association of city and county governments and the metropolitan planning organization for the bistate Kansas City region. For half a century, local governments in the Kansas City region have come together through MARC to partner on regional initiatives and develop innovative solutions. With a total of nine counties and 119 cities, the City of Lee’s Summit has greatly benefited from working across boundaries on a wide variety of issues, coordinating with diverse disciplines and sectors, including other cities, counties, nonprofit organizations, social services, educational systems and special districts.
