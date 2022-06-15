ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Driver extorted for $300 after fake crash claim

By Greg Nieto
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DoZqW_0gB6jVWd00

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A Lakewood man remains shaken up after an “extortion” attempt he says cost him $300.

To protect his own identity, FOX31 is referring to the alleged victim as “Mike.”

“I was so afraid and so terrified that I was gonna die if I didn’t give him the money,” he said.

Mike claims that on June 4, he pulled into a shopping center parking lot at Wadsworth Boulevard and Colfax Avenue. Shortly thereafter, a man in another vehicle stopped him, claiming Mike’s vehicle just hit his.

6 killed including 3-month-old in multi-vehicle crashes on I-25

According to Mike, the alleged suspect demanded Mike go inside the store and withdraw $300 from the ATM.

“Don’t get on your phone or I’ll take care of you,” Mike claims the other man said. Mike went into the store and withdrew the money and gave it to the alleged suspect.

Mike would eventually file a report with Lakewood Police, who confirm they are investigating.

“My life is more important than $300,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Colorado State Patrol: Denver Police Officer Appears To Be At Fault In Crash

DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver police officer appears to be at fault in a crash involving the officer and two others. The 2-vehicle crash happened at East Hampden Avenue and South Kendall Street on Thursday night. (credit: CBS) A total of three people, including the officer, an arrestee and a motorist, were rushed to the hospital. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash and told CBS4 that the officer appears to be at fault after drifting into the oncoming lane of traffic. Investigators are trying to determine what happened leading up to that. (credit: CBS) The officer struck a Honda CRV driven by a 48-year-old woman. The officer was rushed to Denver Health. The conditions of the other two involved in the crash have not been released. (credit: CBS)
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Man allegedly kidnaps hikers in Colorado, leads victims off trail after brandishing gun

A person accused of kidnapping a couple who were hiking on Friday morning is in custody, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. #JCSO on scene at 3600 block of S. Oak Way investigating a felony menacing, kidnapping involving two adult victims who were hiking. Suspect pulled a gun on the victims and began leading them away from the trail as deputies arrived in scene. pic.twitter.com/iVK0ghN65G— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 17, 2022 ...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
Lakewood, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

Kidnapping Thwarted: Deputies Tase Suspect Kerry Endsley, Accused Of Pointing Gun At 2 Hikers In Jefferson County

(CBS4) – A man was in the midst of apparently attempting to kidnap two hikers — husband and wife — on Friday morning in the southwestern part of the Denver metro area when law enforcement showed up. That man has been identified as Kerry Endsley, 73. Kerry Endsley (credit: Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a witness, a man who was hiking in the area, saw the entire encounter and called 911 just after 8 a.m. The hiker told authorities that he was on a trail near the 3600 block of S. Oak Way and saw two hikers being held...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver death investigation upgraded to homicide

Denver police on Friday announced that investigators have upgraded a death investigation to a homicide. Police were sent to West Ninth Avenue and North Hazel Court in Denver's Villa Park on Thursday for a death investigation. The investigation was upgraded after investigators concluded the death was a result of a...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extortion#Atm#Lakewood Police#Nexstar Media Inc
Westword

Another Northern Colorado Cop Accused of Busting Sober Drivers for DUI

Just days after the March 30 filing of a lawsuit claiming that the Loveland Police Department was running a DUI scheme for "money and sport," Derrick Groves was arrested by Fort Collins Police Services Officer Jason Haferman for allegedly driving under the influence despite showing no signs of impairment — and the case was later dropped after a blood test came back clear of intoxicants.
LOVELAND, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Damien Staley, Arrested With Fentanyl After Denver Incident, On The Run Again

DENVER (CBS4) – A 39-year-old man who was arrested after fleeing police in a stolen car and found in possession of 200 fentanyl pills was released on a $200 cash bond by a judge last week – one dollar per dose. He skipped this week’s Denver County court hearing. Damien Staley also did not show up at Thursday’s hearing in Adams County in another vehicle theft and drug possession case. “According to U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration lab testing,” the Denver Police Department stated in a Facebook post describing the incident, “four out of every 10 counterfeit pills with Fentanyl contain a potentially lethal...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Windsor Police Search For Suspects Behind $20,000 Boat Fire

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in the growing northern Colorado town of Windsor are asking for help identifying two individuals who allegedly burned a boat and other property. (credit: Windsor Police) Windsor Police said a lake patrol boat was set on fire in the early hours of Sunday, June 12th. Damage done to the boat is estimated at more than $20,000. Police believe the same suspects may have been connected to a recent attempt to set property near community mailboxes on fire. (credit: Windsor Police) Both incidents took place around five in the morning. Photos provided by Windsor Police show two suspects who appear to be wearing sports jerseys at the times of the fires. Anyone who recognizes the individuals allegedly behind the fires is asked to call Windsor Police Detective Thomas Olsen at 970-674-6436.
WINDSOR, CO
CBS Denver

Photos Released In Wheat Ridge Arson Investigation

(CBS4) – Police in Wheat Ridge are asking for help looking for a man who is described as a person of interest and possibly a suspect in an arson at Anderson Park. Authorities released photos showing the person in the area of the park near 44th Avenue on Monday night. (credit: Wheat Ridge Police) The fire started on Monday night in a pile of winter storm debris that the city collected from the community. (credit: Wheat Ridge Police) Firefighters responded quickly to the fire scene and said if they hadn’t been there so soon the fire could easily have spread. Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Detective Eversole at keversole@ci.wheatridge.co.us.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy