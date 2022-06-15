Crews battle house fire in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — New video out of Burlington shows several police officers blocking off the Marketplace Garage. Police on scene told NBC5 that a shooting took place inside the parking garage and the area isn't expected to be cleared until later this morning. We have placed calls out to...
WALDEN, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Walden that happened early this morning. Police were alerted to the accident after they received a 911 call from a vehicle's OnStar system notifying them of a crash on VT Route 15. When they arrived at the...
ST. JOHNSBURY — Emergency responders were called to a fatal motorcycle crash in St. Johnsbury yesterday. The crash took place on US Route 5 at around 1:45 a.m. According to the report, a group of motorcycles was headed south prior to the crash. Police say Guy Clouatre, 61, of...
Stowe Mountain Rescue shared a touching photo of the rescue dog who found a missing Springfield man Thursday after a three-day search. One of the best known craft brewers in Vermont has been bought by a Massachusetts company. Officer-involved use of force investigation underway in Newfane. Updated: 5 hours ago.
The team at OVR Technology in Burlington is receiving high praise across the virtual reality industry. It's smells that has them taking home some hardware. New exhibit in Burlington showcases hip-hop history. Updated: 9 hours ago. A celebration of hip hop kicks off at the Flynn Thursday night. Quechee hot...
BERLIN, Vt. — Vermont State Police held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new field station in Berlin on Friday. The facility is replacing the barracks in Middlesex. It has new technology and features to make it more comfortable for people working there. “We’re incredibly honored and grateful to have...
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Multiple fire and rescue crews responded to a house fire in Hinesburg Wednesday. The fire was on CB Road. When firefighters arrived at the scene, flames could be seen from the windows. Hinesburg Assistant Fire Chief Eric Spivack said no people were home at the time,...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a truck was stolen from a Barton residence. Police say the white 2007 GMC truck has Vermont plates BKB340. The homeowner says it was taken from the garage between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The owner says the truck has...
A tractor-trailer going the wrong way on I-91 scares drivers and sent troopers into action. Troopers who cover central Vermont will move from Middlesex into a new barracks in Berlin. Two arrested in federal drug investigation, Newport police searching for another. Updated: 6 hours ago. Newport Police are looking for...
Autopsy confirms Woodstock suspect dies from gunshot wound to the head, suicide. Autopsy confirms Woodstock suspect dies from gunshot wound to the head, suicide. South Burlington Schools add trailers to keep up with enrollment. Updated: 5 hours ago. South Burlington Schools add trailers to keep up with enrollment. Super Senior:...
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police held a ribbon-cutting on Friday to celebrate their new field station. The old Mid-State Library is now the new Berlin state police barracks. It replaces the outdated Middlesex barracks. The Vermont Legislature allocated about $2.7 million for the renovation. Troopers say the...
Authorities have confirmed that a Fair Haven couple arrested in New Hampshire are persons of interest in a suspicious death in Rutland last weekend. Burlington virtual reality firm passes the sniff test. Updated: 9 hours ago. The team at OVR Technology in Burlington is receiving high praise across the virtual...
PLATTSBURGH | What started as a scenic midday bicycle ride recently ended in tragedy and the community is now rallying behind a Plattsburgh family as they face a long and difficult road to recovery. Matthew A. Burgin, 53, was cycling on Pellerin Road at about 1 p.m. June 8 when...
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Newport Police have arrested a third man they were searching for in connection with a drug investigation. Investigators say Dakota Merrill, 22, was arrested Thursday night at his home in Derby. Police say Merrill took off after an attempted traffic stop on Wednesday. Officers were assisting...
COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - A tractor-trailer going the wrong way on Interstate 91 scared drivers and sent Vermont troopers into action. It happened Thursday around 2:45 p.m. on I-91 in Coventry. Police say Javad Naqizade, 42, of Dallas, Texas, drove the wrong way in the southbound lane. Troopers slowed the...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Juneteenth is Sunday, and Burlington is holding events all weekend to celebrate. Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865. That’s when the news of the end of the Civil War finally reached Galveston, Texas, three years after the Emancipation Proclamation, and the enslaved people there learned that they were free.
BARRE, Vt. — A 14-year-old student from Barre is recovering this morning after police say he was attacked on the Barre bike path. Investigators say the brutal attack happened on Monday, June 13, around 4 p.m. Police say the student was on the bike path with a group of...
