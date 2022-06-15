ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Hard to Kill’ With Bill Simmons and Kyle Brandt

By Bill Simmons
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ringer’s Bill Simmons and Kyle Brandt are taking you to the bank … the blood bank! They...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Ringer

‘Spiderhead’ and the Five Netflix Movies That Matter

It’s real and it’s here. Chris Ryan joins Sean to discuss Netflix’s new sci-fi drama Spiderhead. Then they discuss Netflix’s challenges as a movie studio in 2022 (1:00). Finally, Spiderhead screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick discuss with Sean how they came to adapt a George Saunders short story and their careers (56:00).
TV & VIDEOS
The Ringer

Five Big Questions About Jennifer Lopez’s New Documentary, ‘Halftime’

Juliet Litman and Jodi Walker parse through some questions about Jennifer Lopez’s new documentary, Halftime, which chronicles her preparation for her performance at the 2020 Super Bowl. Hosts: Juliet Litman and Jodi Walker. Producers: Kaya McMullen and Mike Wargon. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher.
CELEBRITIES
The Ringer

Let Bartees Strange Cook

“Oily hips,” “wood toter’s ass,” “elite wiggle”—Lester Bangs has nothing on Mel Kiper when it comes to describing tape in the most lurid terms possible. As the only man in indie rock who played Division II college football, Bartees Strange is all too familiar with the language of both the music critics and the football analysts, and they’re each currently in mass circulation as the NFL draft’s first round lumbers toward its conclusion. “I did it all, returned kicks,” he recalls while he kills a few hours in San Diego before a gig opening for Car Seat Headrest, enumerating a versatile skill set that earned him interest from several Big 12 schools before he committed to Kansas’s Emporia State Hornets. But how would his coaches describe him? Was he ever a “glass eater” or a “rolling ball of butcher knives”? The man born Bartees Cox recalls a one-word scouting report: “athlete.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Simmons
Person
Steven Seagal
Person
Kelly Lebrock
Person
Kyle Brandt
extratv

Chris Pine on Returning to ‘Star Trek’ Sequel

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Chris Pine about his new comedy “Doula,” as well as the possibility of making another “Star Trek” movie. Chris commented, “I’d love to come back… We’re all looking forward to it.”. While he doesn’t know...
MOVIES
The Ringer

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Episode 5 Instant Reaction

The Midnight Boys tap into the force once more to give their instant reactions to the fifth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi (04:16). They weigh in on Obi-Wan’s plan to defend his allies against Vader and Reva (23:18) as well as the third sister facing off against Darth Vader herself (44:13). Later, they give their takes on Lady Gaga’s potential involvement in Todd Phillips’s latest ‘Joker’ sequel (62:07).
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘The Old Man’ Is a Classic Thriller

Chris and Andy touch on some news and notes, like Hacks getting renewed for a third season (1:00), Andy making his way through For All Mankind (15:15), and Industry Season 2 getting a release date (19:00). Then, they talk about the first two episodes of the new Jeff Bridges thriller series The Old Man (21:02).
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard To Kill
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Gives Timeless Reason Why He Often Won’t ‘Go Home’ After Filming

“This is how you do it,” a cool Kevin Costner smiles before delivering one of the best quotes of his interviewing career for CBS’ Yellowstone special. The Hollywood icon, now inseparable from television’s most popular patriarch, sits on set for Yellowstone Season 5. Per usual, however, it’s less of a set and more picture-perfect Montana wilderness. “This is how you do it! You get it close, you make everything a little convenient,” Costner tells Lee Cowan of CBS’ Sunday Morning as he keeps their bonfire going.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

Spencer Pratt’s Reality Villain Redemption

The archvillain of The Hills (among many other accolades), Spencer Pratt, joins Johnny in the first of his new series Reality Villain Redemption, which explores the most fascinating reality television villains of all time. In Part 1 of this journey, Spencer tells Johnny how he got from slacker USC student to executive producer of The Princes of Malibu to Heidi Montag’s love interest. Check back in next Thursday for Part 2 of this interview!
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy