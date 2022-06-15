‘Hard to Kill’ With Bill Simmons and Kyle Brandt

“Oily hips,” “wood toter’s ass,” “elite wiggle”—Lester Bangs has nothing on Mel Kiper when it comes to describing tape in the most lurid terms possible. As the only man in indie rock who played Division II college football, Bartees Strange is all too familiar with the language of both the music critics and the football analysts, and they’re each currently in mass circulation as the NFL draft’s first round lumbers toward its conclusion. “I did it all, returned kicks,” he recalls while he kills a few hours in San Diego before a gig opening for Car Seat Headrest, enumerating a versatile skill set that earned him interest from several Big 12 schools before he committed to Kansas’s Emporia State Hornets. But how would his coaches describe him? Was he ever a “glass eater” or a “rolling ball of butcher knives”? The man born Bartees Cox recalls a one-word scouting report: “athlete.”

