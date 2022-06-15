ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Department on Aging recognizes World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department on Aging highlights the warning signs of adult abuse on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and how to put a stop to it in Illinois. Observed annually on June 15, serves as a call to action for individuals,...

Illinois Department of Public Health to Offer Free covidSHIELD Tests for Illinois Public Schools for 2022-23 School Year

SPRINGFIELD —The Illinois Department of Public Health announced a renewed agreement with SHIELD Illinois that offers every public school the opportunity to use the University of Illinois System’s innovative, saliva-based COVID-19 testing platform at no cost for the 2022-23 school year. SHIELD Illinois provides on-demand saliva-based PCR tests through weekly screening testing at Illinois schools, businesses and government agencies. The U of I System’s non-profit, in-state COVID-testing unit, SHIELD Illinois has administered 6.4 million tests as of this month. Schools interested in renewing with SHIELD or beginning a partnership should sign up by July 15 in order to guarantee testing on the first day of school.
ILLINOIS STATE
Feed Our Children This Summer campaign for the Illinois Valley Food Pantry off to a great start

LASALLE – A campaign to provide food for children across North Central Illinois by the Illinois Valley Food Pantry and Schweickert Ganassin Krzak Rundio injury attorneys is off to a great start. Continuing through the end of August, they are collecting breakfast and lunch items for school age children that they can prepare themselves. So far, nearly 300lbs of food have been donated, contributed in part by efforts from Farmers Insurance Agent Katrina Corrie, Debo’s Ace Hardware and the Knights of Columbus. Mike Krzak presented a check for $2500 to the IV Food Pantry on Thursday.
LASALLE, IL
Statewide unemployment rate stable for May

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced that the unemployment rate was unchanged in the state at 4.6 percent, while nonfarm payrolls increased by 12,800 in May, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state’s unemployment rate was one percentage point higher than the national unemployment rate reported for May, which was 3.6 percent, unchanged from the previous month. The Illinois unemployment rate was down 1.9 percentage points from a year ago.
ILLINOIS STATE
Dangerous algae blooms possible as water temperatures rise

SPRINGFIELD- Authorities warn that blue-green algae blooms may be occurring and it could cause adverse health effects in people and pets. With the temperature of lakes, rivers and streams across the state on the rise, the potential for the deadly blooms rises. Residents who plan to recreate in, on, or near Illinois rivers, lakes or streams are advised to avoid contact with water that:
ILLINOIS STATE
Caterpillar moving its headquarters to Texas from Illinois

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar says it’s packing up its headquarters from its longtime home state of Illinois and heading to Texas. Caterpillar Inc. said Tuesday that it’s transferring its global base to Irving, Texas, from the Chicago suburb of Deerfield, Illinois. The company had been based in Peoria, Illinois, for over 90 years before announcing a move to Deerfield in 2017. Caterpillar already has an office in Irving and has had a presence in Texas since the 1960s. It says it will begin transitioning its headquarters to Irving this year. It’s the latest major corporation to ditch the Chicago area after Boeing Co. said last month that it was moving its headquarters to the Washington, D.C., area.
DEERFIELD, IL

