To paraphrase Sir Alex Ferguson, lads, it’s summer. Summer is not a great time for college basketball, but that doesn’t mean nothing is happening. For starters, Xavier is still coached by Sean Miller. Somewhere in the hustle of a thousand soccer games, the start of baseball season, and finishing the school year, that little tidbit had slipped to the back of my mind. It came back to the fore the other day and brought a smile to my face. Life is good, Xavier Nation.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO