NOPD detains several people after gunfire in Bywater

MULTIPLE people were in custody on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, after reports of a possible active shooter situation at an abandoned Naval Base. Cops were investigating other reports that a suspect was barricaded inside the New Orleans facility. The New Orleans Police Department confirmed to The Sun that they were...
New Orleans Police say bullets flying on the I-10 left one victim injured Wednesday evening.
“The NOPD is investigating a reported aggravated battery by shooting on Interstate 10 East at the Bullard Avenue exit,”
Police in New Orleans are investigating another shooting on Interstate 10.
It happened at about 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday on I-10 west at Franklin Avenue.
According to an NOPD report, a man was in a vehicle on the interstate when his…
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday in the 4200 block of Louisa Street.
Initial police reports show a male victim was shot and arrived by a private vehicle to the hospital.
Things are back under control at the Bridge City Youth Center in Jefferson Parish after 20 juveniles seized control of the juvenile detention center Thursday night.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the SWAT team were…
A POSSIBLE active shooter situation is unfolding at a Naval Base where a suspect is reportedly barricaded inside. A perimeter has been set up and neighbors in the area are being urged to stay inside. The situation is unfolding at a Naval Base in New Orleans. The perimeter is near...
Comments / 0