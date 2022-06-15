ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

FRONTIER LEAGUE: Incaviglia tossed over helmet dispute, ValleyCats fall in extras to Jackals

By Kyle Adams
Troy Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTROY, NY – The Tri-City ValleyCats (14-13) dropped their series opener against the New Jersey Jackals (11-14) on Tuesday night in ten innings by a score of 7-6 The Jackals took an early lead in the top of the first inning on a RBI single by Justin Wylie....

