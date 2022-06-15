NM Game and Fish ask for help identifying poachers

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is asking for help finding who poached two mule deer bucks. They say the person dumped them by the irrigation canal near Grandi Rd. northwest of Loving.

The department says the person removed the heads from both bucks. While they were recently found, the department estimates the bucks were dumped about six months ago. They are offering a cash reward for information leading to a conviction.

