ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

NM Game and Fish ask for help identifying poachers

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cNZ9s_0gB6clNU00

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is asking for help finding who poached two mule deer bucks. They say the person dumped them by the irrigation canal near Grandi Rd. northwest of Loving.

Story continues belo w

The department says the person removed the heads from both bucks. While they were recently found, the department estimates the bucks were dumped about six months ago. They are offering a cash reward for information leading to a conviction.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

New Mexico bartender named top 15 in the nation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the best bartenders in the nation is right here in New Mexico. After being crowned one of the top 15 in the country, a Santa Fe bartender is competing this weekend to hopefully be crowned the best in the nation and move on to global competition. If it has to […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

PNM grant money aims to curb community safety in state

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, the PNM Resources Foundation announced 19 New Mexico nonprofits will share $230,000 in grant money. The goal is to increase community safety by having solutions to prevent or reduce crime in the state. Each nonprofit will receive up to $15,000 to help combat crime in New Mexico. The PNM Resources […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Carlsbad, NM
KRQE News 13

Stolen search and rescue dogs reunited with Carlsbad woman

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has learned more about the recovery of three search and rescue dogs that were stolen last month from Carlsbad. Dr. Kim Lark drove to San Antonio Monday to be reunited with her three dogs that were taken May 12 along with eight puppies that were born since then. They were […]
CARLSBAD, NM
KRQE News 13

Artesia kids facing charges after shooting splatter guns at park

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE)- Five juveniles in southern New Mexico are facing charges after firing splatter guns at random kids playing at a park. The Artesia Police Department says the juveniles are charged with battery and criminal damage after shooting kids at Yeso School Playground. There have been TikTok challenges across the country encouraging users to shoot random […]
ARTESIA, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico June 17 – June 23

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from June 17 – June 23 around New Mexico. June 17-19 – Summertime in Old Town – Plan to visit Historic Old Town this weekend and enjoy free, live, and local entertainment. For the full entertainment schedule, visit the city’s website.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Poachers#Nm Game#Loving#Belo W New Mexico#Krqe En Espa Ol#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

NMDOT picks up trash on more than 380 miles of road

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation says it has cleaned up trash along more than 380 miles of road since April. The first stage focused on I-25 from La Bajada to Los Lunas along with the stretch from the Texas border to north of Las Cruces. NMDOT says they have gathered 8,200 […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Optum New Mexico provides tips to prevent Alzheimer’s

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Optum New Mexico is a local physician-led multi-specialty medical group. The group offers comprehensive health care services backed by over 20 medical and surgical specialists and nine locations throughout Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. The month of June is recognized as Alzheimer’s and brain health awareness...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2 New Mexican men sentenced for selling cocaine

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico men have been sentenced for their drug, money laundering, and conspiracy. According to federal records, 34-year-old Jose Mendoza and his wife, 37-year-old Natalie Mendoza sold cocaine in Rio Arriba County. Officials say they would sell it to 29-year-old Ryan Rodriguez who would convert the cocaine and sell it to others […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cibolacitizen.com

CCSO Stops ABQ Bank Robber

LAGUNA, N.M. – Laguna Police Department attempted to stop an erratic driver on Interstate 40. The driver was reportedly causing near-accidents when LPD caught up with him. LPD initiated a traffic stop in the early afternoon on June 14, but instead of lawfully pulling off to the side of the road, the driver sped off. Acoma Police Department, New Mexico State Police and the Cibola County Sheriff’s Office assisted LPD with catching the offender.
LAGUNA, NM
Hobbs News-Sun

Hobbs still a top pot stop

Even though Hobbs dropped to No. 5 in cannabis sales during the month of May, it’s still one of the top selling cannabis cities in New Mexico, according to the Cannabis Control Division of New Mexico. Adult use cannabis sales began April 1, 2022, in New Mexico after the...
HOBBS, NM
krwg.org

New Mexico reaches $32 million settlement over 2015 mine spill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico and the U.S. government have reached. a $32 million settlement to address claims stemming from a 2015 mine. spill that polluted rivers in three western states. Gov. Michelle Lujan. Grisham and other state officials announced the agreement Thursday. The. spill released 3 million...
POLITICS
KOAT 7

New Mexico's Weather Extremes: Drought, Wildfires and Monsoons

The KOAT 7 Weather team has been studying and forecasting New Mexico's weather since the 1980's. In this special report, our team takes an in-depth look at the ongoing megadrought, active wildfires, the year-round wildfire season and how the upcoming monsoon season will interact with all of them. You can...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy