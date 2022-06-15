Marshfield man faces charges in overdose death

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities have confirmed that a Fair Haven couple arrested in New Hampshire are persons of interest in a suspicious death in Rutland last weekend,. Michael O’Brien, 35, and Courtney Samplatsky, 34, both of Fair Haven, were arrested Wednesday in Salisbury, New Hampshire, after police say they drove off the road and then broke into a post office.

