Waitsfield, VT

Marshfield man faces charges in overdose death

By WCAX News Team
WCAX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces charges in connection with a 2021 overdose death....

Kenneth Merrill
3d ago

issued a citation no arrest the courts should lock them up this is murder no matter how you look at it this person should be in jail for life courts need to do there job and stop slapping people on the hand and letting them go

