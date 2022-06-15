ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 people shot on MARTA train at Peachtree Center station, officials say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — Two people have been shot on a MARTA train, officials confirmed to Channel 2.

Officials say two people were shot at the Peachtree Center Station just before midnight, MARTA communications director Stephany Fisher said.

The victims have non-life threatening injuries and are being treated for their injuries. One victim has been transported to the hospital, according to Fisher.

MARTA Police recovered the weapon used in the shooting and are investigating.

Train service through the area is disrupted and bus transportation is being provided to customers, Fisher said.

Other details are limited at this time.

Man arrested after police say he pointed laser at APD helicopter Jamal Bard has been arrested and charged for pointing the firearm and laser towards the police helicopter in the presence of a young child.

WTVR-TV

16-year-old girl fatally shot in Atlanta featured on Lifetime reality show

ATLANTA — A 16-year-old girl fatally shot outside an Atlanta grocery store on Monday was a dancer featured on a Lifetime reality show. According to Atlanta-Journal Constitution, authorities identified Dyshea Hall as the victim who was shot and killed. In a Facebook post, coach Dianna Williams said Hall was...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County teen was 'innocent bystander, shooter on the run, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga - The search continues for the person who shot and killed a DeKalb County teen and critically wounded another last weekend. The shooting happened around 7:35 p.m. on Sunday outside a Kroger located at 4919 Flat Shoals Parkway. DeKalb County police said 16-year-old Dyshea Hall died and 17-year-old Javonte Wood was left in critical condition after the shooting.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Neighbors afraid Cobb County road will collapse if not fixed soon

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A number of neighbors in Austell are concerned that a road will collapse if it’s not fixed. Neighbors told Channel 2′s Michele Newell that they have to drive in the wrong lane just to avoid sections of Mulberry Street that appear to be caving in.
AUSTELL, GA
CBS 46

Home Depot employee impaled by crowbar in Roswell

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Home Depot employee is recovering after she was impaled by a crowbar while on the job on June 14. According to the Roswell Police Department, they responded to the store on Holcomb Bridge Road at approximately 8:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found the impaled...
ROSWELL, GA
CBS 46

16-year-old identified as suspect in Decatur murder, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police officials told CBS46 News a 16-year-old has been identified as a suspect and is currently in custody in connection to the murder of a locksmith. DeKalb Police responded to the 3600 block of Mecklinburg Place in Decatur for a welfare check around 12:30 a.m. on Monday.
DECATUR, GA
CBS 46

Man, woman shot on MARTA train near Peachtree Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man and woman are recovering after an altercation on a MARTA train escalated to gunfire near the Peachtree Center Station. It happened early Wednesday morning. According to police, the man and woman were both shot while on the train. The gunman fled the scene, and both victims managed to survive.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ga. marshal under investigation after killing family’s dog in front of child with special needs

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga — The shooting death of a Boston terrier in Spalding County has sparked outrage from the dog’s owner and an investigation into what happened. Spalding County Marshal Smart Web responded to a home off state Route 16 in Griffin on Tuesday around 3 p.m. after a complaint came in about roaming goats on the property. Within minutes, a 6-year-old dog named Allison was dead.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Owner of Kwik-E Mart, father of 2 shot to death in armed robbery

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of robbing and killing a business owner in Acworth was arrested on Thursday. Marcus Bass is charged with murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
ACWORTH, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

