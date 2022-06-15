2 people shot on MARTA train at Peachtree Center station, officials say

ATLANTA — Two people have been shot on a MARTA train, officials confirmed to Channel 2.

Officials say two people were shot at the Peachtree Center Station just before midnight, MARTA communications director Stephany Fisher said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The victims have non-life threatening injuries and are being treated for their injuries. One victim has been transported to the hospital, according to Fisher.

MARTA Police recovered the weapon used in the shooting and are investigating.

Train service through the area is disrupted and bus transportation is being provided to customers, Fisher said.

Other details are limited at this time.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man arrested after police say he pointed laser at APD helicopter Jamal Bard has been arrested and charged for pointing the firearm and laser towards the police helicopter in the presence of a young child.

©2022 Cox Media Group