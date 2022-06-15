Better seeds uprooted in WIAA Division 1 baseball tournament

Quarterfinal games

Bay Port 4, Sun Prairie 2—The No. 1 seed Cardinals matched a season-low in runs scored in a 4-2 loss to the No. 8 seed Pirates.

Sun Prairie managed only five hits, three by leadoff batter Jackson Hunley, and scored the two runs on a double steal in the first inning and a passed ball in the seventh. The loss snapped the Cardinals’ 19-game winning streak.

Bay Port 012 001 0 — 4 7 1

Sun Prairie 100 000 0 — 2 5 2

Leading hitters—BP: Nickel 2x4, Bensen 2x4, LaBar 2B. SP: Hunley 3x4.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—BP: Bensen (6.1-4-1-1-4-2), Plog (0.2-1-1-1-1-2). SP: Hamilton (6-7-4-3-7-0), Brzenski (1-0-0-0-1-0).

Menomonee Falls 6, Westosha Central 1—Zach Wolfram allowed just four hits in six scoreless innings and ripped a two-run double in the top of the sixth to lead the fifth-seeded Phoenix (22-7) past the fourth-seeded Falcons (21-6) in a Division 1 quarterfinal Tuesday at the WIAA state baseball tournament.

Menomonee Falls held a narrow 1-0 advantage before Wolfram’s hit, and Derek Steinbrenner’s two-run single in the seventh cinched the win.

Menomonee Falls 001 003 2 — 6 7 2

Westosha Central 000 000 1 — 1 6 1

Leading hitters—MF: Anderson 2x4, Wolfram 2x4 (2B); WC: Argersinger 2x3, Mitacek 2B.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—MF: Wolfram (6-4-0-0-5-0), Steinbrenner (1-2-1-1-1-0); WC: Kearby (5-4-1-1-4-4), Brankey (1.1-3-5-5-0-4), Switalski (0.2-0-0-0-1-0).

Greendale 6, Eau Claire North 4—The No. 2 seed Huskies (24-4) committed three errors in the top of the seventh, allowing the No. 7 seed Panthers (22-9) to rally from a 4-1 deficit and force an extra inning. The Panthers then scored twice in the eighth to topple North.

Tristan Ellis had three hits and scored two runs, one each in the seventh and eighth, for Greendale.

Greendale 000 100 32 — 6 11 2

Eau Claire North 210 001 00 — 4 5 4

Leading hitters—G: Bauer 2x4, Ellis 3x5, Mattes 2x4, Latus 2x4. ECN: Richardson 2B.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—G: Ellis (4-3-3-2-2-2), Kuster (1-0-1-1-0-0), Bauer (3-2-0-0-5-3). ECN: Pascal (4-2-1-1-4-4), Wilkinson (4-9-5-2-5-1).

Semifinal game

Bay Port 4, Menomonee Falls 3—John Nickel had two more hits and two RBI and the eighth-seeded Pirates took advantage of six Phoenix errors to advance to Thursday’s WIAA Division 1 state championship baseball game.

Bay Port built a 4-0 lead through four innings before Menomonee Falls scored twice in the bottom of the fifth and stranded the tying run at third base in the bottom of the seventh to end their season.

Bay Port 110 200 0 — 4 5 1

Menomonee Falls 000 020 1 — 3 6 6

Leading hitters—BP: Nickel 2x3, 2 2B. MF: Wolfram 2x4; Falkner 2x3, 2B.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—BP: Kabat (5-4-2-1-4-2), Plog (2-2-1-1-3-1). MF: Steinbrenner (5-3-4-1-7-1), Spaulding (2-2-0-0-4-0).