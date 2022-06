When in doubt, stay out - Increasing temperatures create potential for toxins in water As summer approaches, and more communities and recreational areas around the state begin reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reminds people heading outdoors to be on the look-out for cyanobacteria blooms that can produce toxins in Oregon lakes, rivers and reservoirs. Cyanobacteria are beneficial bacteria found worldwide in all freshwater. Under the right conditions — when weather, sunlight, water temperature, nutrients and water chemistry are ideal — cyanobacteria can multiply into blooms in any water body. Many blooms are harmless, but some can...

OREGON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO