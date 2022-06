With the start of the College World Series today and a couple of coaching hirings this week it is time to take another look at how Florida State could land Link Jarrett. There is no hotter name in coaching right now than the former Seminole infielder who has taken the Fighting Irish to the CWS for the first time since 2002 and only the third time in program history. The accomplishment from this Notre Dame team is even more impressive considering they had to go on the road at Tennessee, defeating a team that spent most of the year as the best team in the nation and had one of the most dominant regular seasons in recent memory.

