Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources say a black bear spotted near DeWitt Township poses little threat to the community. The bear was last reported on Wednesday, June 8th, west of DeWitt. The DNR says the bear appears to be a young male exploring a new area, but that it should return in a couple of weeks to its home up north. Michigan DNR Wildlife Outreach Coordinator Rachel Leightner said there are no public safety concerns at this time.

DEWITT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO