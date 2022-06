Members of an all-male extremist group stepped out again on Saturday, May 21, drawing criticism from neighbors and from many local leaders. A group of as many as 20 men dressed as Proud Boys, i.e. wearing and bearing a combination of the hate group’s signature outfits and slogans, paraded through Rockville Centre in Nassau County, possibly in response to results of school board elections in late May. The ‘Western Chauvinist’ group was accompanied by a large yellow pickup truck bearing a sign that reads “Law And Order,” a sight that witnesses of prior marches have often recalled.

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO