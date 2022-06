Kevin Weekes broke the news today that John Tortorella has officially signed a contract with the Philadelphia Flyers. Per Weekes, Tortorella has put pen to paper on a four-year deal worth ~$16 million to coach the Flyers. As reported yesterday, it is also rumored that Tortorella was not GM Chuck Fletcher's first choice as Head Coach & that there is some disarray within the Flyers' ranks. The very fact that the organization went with a coach who wasn't the choice of their GM doesn't express a ton of faith in him, and rightfully so. All things considered, it seems like the writing is on the wall for Fletcher.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO