ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Ramírez helps Guardians beat Rockies 4-3

By Dennis Georgatos, Associated Press
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a8YK2_0gB6RWpk00

DENVER (AP) — José Ramírez doubled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, lifting the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-3 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Ramírez also had a two-run single and Josh Naylor doubled twice and had an RBI hit for Cleveland.

Charlie Blackmon hit his 10th home run of the season, a tying two-run drive in the bottom of the seventh inning, and C.J. Cron had a run-scoring triple for the Rockies.

Ramírez ground sharply into right field off the first pitch he saw from Robert Stephenson (0-1), scoring designated runner Amed Rosario from second base. Bryan Shaw (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for the victory and Emmanuel Clase got three outs for his 12th save.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Former Red Sox infielder claimed off waivers by AL East foe

Jonathan Arauz has found a new home after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Friday. The Baltimore Orioles announced Wednesday they've claimed the 23-year-old infielder off waivers and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk. Arauz made his MLB debut with the Red Sox in 2020. The Panama...
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

Steven Kwan’s game-saving grab is an MLB Catch of the Year contender

The Cleveland Guardians stayed red-hot with a 7-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night at Coors Field. After being 19-23, the Guardians have gone 12-4 to improve their record to 31-27, which places them 2.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central. And Wednesday night’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Broncos QB Russell Wilson: Denver is a city 'that knows how to win'

Last month, Denver Broncos legend and current club consultant John Elway referred to quarterback Russell Wilson as "the piece that we needed" to return to the Super Bowl. Elway earned two championship rings with Denver during his Hall of Fame career, while the Broncos won their third title when they defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 back in February 2016.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Shohei Ohtani has 1 desire for his next contract

Shohei Ohtani is the biggest bargain in MLB, but his cheap price won’t last for much longer. The 27-year-old Angels phenom is making $5.5 million this season and then heads to arbitration for 2023, which is his final season before free agency. When he hits free agency, he’ll be set to possibly break some records with his compensation.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Denver, CO
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s Game 1 Victory in the Stanley Cup Final

The Colorado Avalanche hadn’t played in more than a week, so forgive them if they wanted to get a little bit of extra ice time in. It took overtime, and an unlikely hero, but the Avs took a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday.
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy