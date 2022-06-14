ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalka, Gregston move to top of Texas-Oklahoma Junior Golf Tournament leaderboards

By Jonathan Hull, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 3 days ago

Jaiden Gregston and Mitchell Kalka didn’t post under-par scores during Tuesday’s second round of the Texas-Oklahoma Junior Golf Tournament.

But for the second day, they played competitive golf, allowing them to climb their respective leaderboard and put them in position to win a T-O title.

Kalka shot a 1-over 73 at Weeks Park’s Champions course, pulling him into a tie for first with Tanner Larsen of Granbury. Larsen opened the day with a 3-stroke lead on Kalka but shot a 4-over 76 Tuesday.

Gregston isn’t sharing the lead with anyone. After starting the day in fourth, the 17-year-old from Duncan posted a 3-over 75, giving her a two-day total of 155 and springing her to the top of the leaderboard.

Gregston holds a stroke lead over Sydney Kincaide, who along with Alli Reily posted the lowest second-round score at 74. Reily’s effort moved her into fifth place at 158.

First-round leader Natalie Blonien struggled Tuesday, shooting 83 and falling into a tie for third with Emerson Purcell at 157.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Taray_0gB6RVx100

Gregston had to bounce back from a rough start to her second round, bogeying four of the first five holes. She played well to finish the front nine and carried it over into the turn, making an eagle on No. 2 and birdying No. 13. Gregston did bogey three of the final four holes, shrinking her overall lead.

Kalka played a steady round, and if it weren’t for a double bogey on No. 11, he would have posted the first under par score of the boys open championship.

He recovered to at least make par for the rest of his round, including birdies on Nos. 14 and 16.

Germany and Chase Williams had the best scores of the second round, shooting even par. Williams’ round included an eagle on the par-5 14th. He sits in a tie for seventh.

Germany moved into third place thanks to his effort and will be grouped with Kalka and Larsen for Wednesday’s final round at Wichita Falls Country Club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tEM1a_0gB6RVx100

TEXAS-OKLAHOMA JUNIOR GOLF TOURNAMENT

THROUGH TWO ROUNDS

PAR 143

at Wichita Falls Country Club, Par 71

at Weeks Park Champions Course, Par 72

BOYS OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP – 1. Tanner Larsen, 72-76—148; 2. Mitchell Kalka, 75-73—148; 3. Hank Germany, 78-72—150; 4. Brady Mann, 78-73—151; 5t. Baylor Bostick, 74-78—152; 5t. 76-76—152; 7t. Cooper Jensen, 79-74—153; 7t. Chase Williams, 81-72—153; 9t. Bryce Womack, 81-73—154; 9t. Chase Allison, 79-75—154; 9t. Kaige Daughrity, 78-76—154; 9t. Beau Perry, 77-77—154; 9t. Jackson Malone, 80-74—154; 14t. McKane Kiser, 77-78—155; 14t. Abe Rozell, 78-77—155; 16t. Kendrick Hoster, 78-78—156; 16t. Justus Davis, 82-74—156; 16t. Conner Cryer, 80-76—156; 16t. Nick Picardo, 79-77—156; 20t. Cayden Dunaway, 83-74—157; Landry Rogers, 76-81—157; 20t. Kooper Doucet, 80-77—157.

GIRLS OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP – 1. Jaiden Gregston, 80-75—155; 2. Sydney Kincaide, 82-74—156; 3. Emerson Purcell, 79-78—157; 3t. Natalie Blonien, 74-83—157; 5. Alli Reily, 84-74—158; 6. Lily Stanton, 82-78—160; 7. Madison Wert, 81-80—161; 7t. Jaci Hartman, 78-83—161; 7t. Scarlet Sturch, 84-77—161; 10. Alyssa Stewart, 84-78—162.

BOYS 14-15 – 1. Max Chan, 73-72—145; 2. Kyler Ezell, 72-76—148; 3t. Boston Roberts, 75-77—152; 3t. Deuce Monroe, 72-80—152; 3t. Dylan Ford, 79-73—152; 3t. Jack Vetere, 75-77—152; 7t. Benjamin Bowser, 76-78—154; 7t. Aaron Cummins, 77-77—154; 9. Reed Blacklock, 78-77—155; 10. Jack Shannon, 77-79—156.

GiRLS 14-15 – 1. Bean Factor, 77-73—150; 2. Emile Chile, 82-79—161; 2t. Sophia Lefler, 75-86—161; 4. Ryan Jean Purczynski, 80-83—163; 5. Kendall Simms, 86-80—166.

BOYS 12-13 – 1. Owen Mitchel, 72-71—143; 2. Miles Cooper, 71-73—144; 3. Slayde Stevens, 73-75—148; 4. Maxwell Wymore, 73-78—151; 5. Edward Lehner, 74-79—153.

GIRLS 12-13 – 1. Elle Pistana, 72-78—150; 2. Colleen Dewbre, 78-83—161; 3. Sage Bearden, 79-87—166; 4. EB Burkhalter, 80-91—172.

BOYS 10-11 – 1. Landry Reed, 73-72—145 ; 2. Trayce Rodriguez, 71-85—156; 3. Graham Myers, 82-85—167.

