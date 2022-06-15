ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Woman Dragged After Being Struck by Vehicle in Columbus

By Ryan Dickinson
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are searching for Micki Smith, a suspected identified...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

1 man injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is recovering following a shooting on the northside of Columbus early Saturday morning. The Columbus Division of Police was dispatched to a Circle K in the 1500 Block of Schrock Road shortly before 12:30 a.m. and found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in stable condition.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police searching for two women seen shoplifting in Easton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two women caught on camera shoplifting from an Old Navy at Easton Market. According to police, the two women entered the store and started gathering clothing regardless of size, color, or style. The first suspect filled a...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man killed in west Columbus shooting identified by sheriff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a Thursday shooting in the Franklin Township. Deputies went around 2:12 p.m. to the 400 block of Knob Hill Court East after getting reports of a person shot and laying in the road. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office identified that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Police looking for missing man from north Columbus

UPDATE: Columbus Police said Saturday afternoon that Daniels was found. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking for help locating an endangered missing man.   Ollis Daniels Jr., 78, was last seen around 6 a.m., Friday, in the area of Karl Road and E. North Broadway.   Daniels is 5 feet 9 inches tall, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felonious Assault#Crime Stoppers
WHIZ

Rollover accident on Maple Avenue

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle accident on Maple Avenue. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Princeton Avenue. A semi truck along with three other vehicles were involved in the crash with one of the vehicles flipped onto its side. “Apparently there was an 18...
ZANESVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

One person dead after shooting in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in the 400 block of Knob Hill Court East on Thursday, the Columbus Division of Police confirmed. Medics transported the victim to OhioHealth Doctors West where he was pronounced dead at approximately 3:00 p.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are responding and will handle […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

20-year-old killed in Franklin Township shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a male victim was killed Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Franklin Township. Police have confirmed that 20-year-old Abukar Abdullahi Abdiaziz was shot and killed in Franklin Township Thursday. Deputies responded to a shooting in the 400 block of...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Columbus imam

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The second suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Columbus imam last winter has been arrested. Isaiah Brown-Miller, 23, was arrested Tuesday as a suspect in the shooting death of Imam Mohamed Hassan Adam on or about Dec. 22, 2021. Brown-Miller is being held at Franklin County Jail […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Alum Creek Lake drowning victim identified

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The man who drowned at Alum Creek Lake on Friday, June 10 has been identified as 59-year-old Charles Watson from Columbus. Watson was the second body recovered from the lake in a three-day span. Emergency crews recovered Watson’s body Friday evening from Alum Creek State Park Lake, according to the Ohio […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Huntington Twp. responds to car into tree that injures one

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency crews in Ross County helped a woman who had crashed her car Thursday. It happened at around 7 p.m. on Liberty Hill Road near route 772. Officials said the woman was driving when she lost control around a curve and hit a tree. She was badly bruised and hit her nose on the steering wheel. Her car was heavily damaged and had to be towed from the scene.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe man shoots himself in leg on accident

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe man shot himself in the leg while pulling up his pants. That’s what he told police happened Sunday. The Guardian was the first to report that a man was transported to Grant Hospital in Columbus after being shot in Chillicothe. According to investigators, the man says the shooting was unintentional.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

97K+
Followers
54K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy