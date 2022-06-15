Woman Dragged After Being Struck by Vehicle in Columbus

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency crews in Ross County helped a woman who had crashed her car Thursday. It happened at around 7 p.m. on Liberty Hill Road near route 772. Officials said the woman was driving when she lost control around a curve and hit a tree. She was badly bruised and hit her nose on the steering wheel. Her car was heavily damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

