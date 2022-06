BALTIMORE, MD—Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting on Thursday evening. At around 7:15 p.m. on June 16, officers responded to the intersection of Leidan Road and Arnham Road (21206) where the found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is currently in stable condition. Detectives are … Continue reading "Woman injured in Cedonia shooting" The post Woman injured in Cedonia shooting appeared first on Nottingham MD.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO