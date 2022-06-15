ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandals Resorts International Taps Stan Herman to Design Uniforms

By Rosemary Feitelberg
 3 days ago
As the self-described “ancient mariner of the business,” Stan Herman is proving his sea legs are as strong as ever with new uniforms for Sandals Resorts International.

Staffers at Sandals Royal Curaçao were the first to sport the designer’s new creations. The 44-acre property bowed June 1 and marks the company’s first outpost in the Dutch Caribbean. Herman and his longtime design associate Michael Schwarz will be touching down there later this month for an oceanfront June 25 fashion show and breakfast that will feature about 35 of the resort’s employees.

In the decades since Herman first dove into uniforms with ones for Avis Car Rental’s fleets of workers in 1974, other major American corporations have followed suit. FedEx, for example, has been designed by him for 42 years. And Herman has designed the uniforms for JetBlue since the airline got rolling, and Central Park Conservancy workers wear his designs, too. He also regularly hawks a signature line on QVC, a 30-year alliance. With that sturdy track record, brands have come to seek him out to reenvision how their employees dress themselves for work.

The 93-year-old Herman said, “When we do uniforms, it’s just clothing. When I first went into the business, everyone looked like a sign board for their corporation. Everybody was branded. They all looked like hot dogs and hamburgers. The reason for the success of the [ Stan Herman ] studio is that we did clothes. Whether I’m doing a soft lounge piece, or a well-cut pair of pants for workers bending in Central Park or at Sandals, it’s all the same.”

While he has suited up hotel employees in the past, this is the first time that Herman is creating new looks for an all-inclusive resort. He and Schwarz have whipped up uniforms for all of the hotel’s workers, including the public-greeting ones in hospitality, restaurants and bars, as well as those who work behind-the-scenes in special services. “You do a lot of designing — much more than you would do for a major collection on Seventh Avenue,” said Herman, a former president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Sandals employs 15,000 people worldwide including 900-plus at its newest locale. Billed as the “anniversary collection,” the Curaçao assortment is a nod to Sandals’ 40th anniversary. New collections are being imagined for other locations and will be introduced accordingly.

Executive chairman Adam Stewart has succeeded his late father, Gordon “Butch” Stewart, who founded Sandals. Having worked with Jonathan Tisch’s Loews Hotels and the TWA Hotel at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Herman said it is always important to get the secret formula from the leader of the pack.

To do that, the pair flew to Jamaica to meet Stewart and were won over by his next-level plans for Sandals and a real-clothes approach to uniforms. The Dutch Caribbean’s balmy weather called for lightweight, but durable and comfortable options, Herman said. As a vertical company, JWE handled the manufacturing for the uniforms, including several that needed limited runs for specialized jobs.

Bell staff, butlers, cocktail servers, receptionists, wedding planners and the team’s many other staffers needed defined looks and different color waves. The three-time Coty winner explained, “It’s easy to do FedEx in a sense, because they have 100,000 shirts here and another 100,0000 shirts there. You get a manufacturer to produce it and do it over the years. With boutique hotels, you have to do both — volume and very small numbers,” Herman said.

Their selections of colors including washed ones in soft tones and brights are meant to subtly signal the identity of specific areas of the resort. “‘Washed’ is a key word because when you think about the Caribbean, it’s hot. There is the sun and the salt water. We wanted to make it feel like the colors were already living there and were not going to fade as they were used,” Schwarz added.

The deal came together through Anchor Communications’ president Scott Currie, whose client was looking for a designer. The plan was to create designs for the Curaçao property first and then to roll out looks to other Sandals properties. Reiterating Herman’s point about the scope of the project, Schwarz emphasized how a variety of looks were needed. “With the Sandals experience, from the front desk to the beach you are taken care of and you are given multiple experiences. You have multiple restaurants with different food themes. And they like to have environments that represent that but also requires different uniforms. We’re still about doing clothes, so this wasn’t about doing costumes for uniforms. It was about doing clothes that had that feeling,” he said.

Herman and Schwarz have also crafted some uniforms for workers in the Sandals Royal Bahamian’s new Coconut Grove area. Next up is the Sandals Dunn’s River, which will bow next year in Montego Bay. The aim is to amass a catalogue that shows how each property has an individual look with design ideas peppered in from the design duo.

Recalling his debut in uniform design with Avis in 1974, Herman said, “I took them out of an all-red Christmas uniform. Everybody looked like Santa Claus. I have them gray pants under a red jacket and they thought I was a genius.”

TWA was the next corporate client, and some of his uniform designs for the now-defunct airline are on display at the TWA Hotel. “Michael and I are staying there next Tuesday so that I can look at myself in the museum,” he said.

McDonalds, United, Eastern Airlines, Humana, Royal Caribbean, Amtrak, MGM Grand and other hotels are among the companies that he has created. As for those who think that uniform design is boring, Schwarz quipped, “Let them.”

Herman continued, “Listen, when I first went into it, Bill Blass, Oscar [de la Renta,] Giorgio Armani , Versace — everybody did uniforms. The Europeans loved doing uniforms. The Americans learned to love it,” Herman said. “One of the reasons that I’ve been in the uniform business for so long, even before Michael [Schwarz] was with me, is we do a lot of homework beforehand. We get to meet the people, who wear the uniforms. With ready-to-wear, you sell your clothes to stores. You never know, who wears them except your aunt, who calls you. But in this case, we get to know the people.”

Should they love the uniform, that makes for a beautiful experience, Herman said. “If they don’t, you have to live with that. Many years ago when I did United, I was proud of the uniform. But in retrospect, it was a tough uniform. It was brown. I’ll never forget being in O’Hare Airport in Chicago and seeing for the first time a woman wearing it. I said, ‘I love, love your new United uniform.’ She turned to me and said, ‘I hate it Mr. Blass’,” he recalled with a laugh. “She thought I was Bill Blass.”

Guests at Sandals’ resort in Curaçao will be able to purchase a long white apron with raised navy blue stitching of a Dutch village that Herman originally designed for staffers in its pastry café. As for how the Sandals venture may impact his own business and the uniform one, Herman said, “It always has an impact. Life is six degrees of separation. Michael and I get calls all the time from people, who know that we do FedEx, asking if we can do this one or that one…listen if the United States Army called me, I would do their uniforms tomorrow.”

Having polished off his memoir “Uncross Your Legs” and hired an agent, Herman hopes to release it next year. The title refers to the refrain that photographers shout as the lights go down at the start of a fashion show. Writing it was the easiest part, deciding where it should go and wondering how people will react to it are the hardest parts, Herman said. The two-year slowdown caused by the pandemic gave him the opportunity to get it done. “I had started many years ago. It was a hiccup that didn’t quite work. People said, ‘Well, you know everybody. We want a book with all the dirt.’ But I don’t have a shovel,” he said. “It’s a memoir all about me.”

Etro Resort 2023

Veronica Etro’s swan song as womenswear creative director of Etro was more like a mic drop: the fresh, charming collection she conjured for resort hit all the right notes and left the viewer wanting for more. Etro, who passed the creative baton to Italian designer Marco De Vincenzo this...
The 20 Best Cocktail Dresses to Wear This Summer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Summer is a time of celebration, so it’s not unusual for a last-minute party to pop up on your calendar. Having a few easy cocktail dresses ready at the back of your closet can help to guarantee that even if a day-of invite comes your way, you’ll have an elegant cocktail dress for any party. The best summer dresses for your cocktail parties should make getting dressed easy, they can be fancy, but...
How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are Showing Up for Juneteenth

Click here to read the full article. Sunday marks Juneteenth and though some brands are still navigating how to recognize the newly minted federal holiday, others are finding meaningful ways to support it. Juneteenth, which falls — and is named for — June 19, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved persons in the U.S.More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards The holiday, which has been celebrated by Black families for generations, is now more widely recognized. As such, more of corporate America, including beauty and fashion brands,...
Pamela Love Enters Apparel With Rent the Runway

Click here to read the full article. Jewelry designer Pamela Love will introduce her first apparel collection on Thursday, designed in partnership with Rent the Runway. The collection is part of RTR’s Design Collective, which spotlights exclusive collaborations with designers, offering pieces for its customers, manufactured and marketed by RTR. These collections are informed by RTR’s data about what the customer wants and are available via subscription or a la carte.More from WWDDior 2023 Resort Collection PreviewSoulland Men's Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Spring in New York Rent the Runway launched Design Collective in 2018 initially with Prabal Gurung, Derek Lam and Jason...
15 Best Shirt Dresses to Streamline Your Summer Wardrobe

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Summer dressing is all about ease and versatility — effortless dresses, breezy linen separates, and multi-functional pieces, along with a designer handbag. Nothing says lay back and enjoy the warm weather like simply throwing on a summer dress, your cute sandals, and going. There aren’t many pieces that can take you from everyday life to vacation to the office all in one, but the shirt dress is a real chameleon that can streamline...
These $17 Walmart Sandals Are a Dupe For a Much More Expensive Version

Without mentioning a particular shoe brand, I think it's safe to say we're all familiar with a certain sandal *hint hint* featuring a contoured cork footbed. In all honesty, I was never big into the trend until recently, when I spotted a similar style for under-$20 at Walmart. Enter, the double-buckle Time and Tru Platform Footbed Sandals ($17), with almost exclusively five-star reviews. Curious to see if I'd be into them, I thought, "what the heck," and added the tan colorblock design to my virtual shopping cart. My honest thoughts, ahead.
The Shoe of the Summer Is Here, and It's a Podiatrist-Approved Grandma Sandal

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. My pug is constantly licking at my ankles and I never realized why until I Googled it the other day. Turns out, she thinks I'm injured, not delicious, and is trying to heal me the best way she knows how. It's embarrassing to admit but I can see why she'd think that. My ankles and heels have battle wounds from platform sandals, vintage cowboy boots, and any other type of impractical footwear you can think of.
Jaden Smith Delivers California Style in Chunky Sneakers With Pops of Neon Pink for Dior Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Show

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jaden Smith was one of many celebrities and social media stars to attend the Dior Men’s Spring 2023 fashion show in Venice, Calif., last night. Smith donned the new collection, making it his own. The fashionable social media star wore a pair of white and black rounded shades, hiding his face from the camera’s glare. Beneath a large blue quilted Dior puffer, Smith wore a white button-up with a sharp black tie. The New...
Nicole Ari Parker Embraces the Glove Dress Trend in Shock Orange With Fishnet Sandals in Cannes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicole Ari Parker took a stroll in a matching pumpkin-colored look. The “And Just Like That” actress posted to her Instagram page on Monday. In her photo, she was seen walking around in Cannes while spending time in the French city, home to its popular namesake film festival. Parker wore a bright orange midi dress that featured ruching as well as one long sleeve that wrapped around the opposite shoulder. View this...
Womenswear Label Rationalle Drops "Intimate Dialouge" Collection

Founded by Erica Kiang, New York-based womenswear brand Rationalle has just unveiled its latest line, “Intimate Dialogue,” presenting reimagined basics and custom prints in an attempt to dive deeply into the relationship we have with our surroundings. Inspired by the city of New York, the newest collection is...
Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red Alexandre Vauthier Cutout Dress at 'Spiderhead' Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Jurnee Smollett went with a daring red carpet look for the premiere of her new film “Spiderhead.” The actress attended the New York screening of the Netflix movie Wednesday night wearing a dress from Alexandre Vauthier’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Smollett’s look was a red, crystal-embellished cutout dress, which she paired with black pumps from Christian Louboutin and De Beers jewelry. The look was styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn.More from WWDAll the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards Red CarpetPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion Smollett joined costar Miles...
Boho Is Back—Shop Our Favorite Floaty Dresses Just in Time for Summer

Nothing signals carefree style quite like one of the best boho dresses. Beloved for its fluid silhouette and earthy color palette, this whimsical staple has transcended the trend category to become a perennial favorite. Just look at the fashion icons known for wearing them—Stevie Nicks, Anita Pallenberg, Janis Joplin, Bianca Jagger—all women who’ve set the bar high for expressive style. And while boho dresses are available all year round, designers have introduced countless riffs on this classic for the summer season.
Katie Holmes' Hand-crocheted Chloé Top, Skirt Took 180 Hours for Her 'Alone Together' Premiere With Bobby Wooten at Tribeca Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. Katie Holmes looked to Chloé to debut her new film “Alone Together.” The actress and director wore a matching hand-crocheted Chloé white tank top and long flared skirt from the design house’s pre-fall 2022 collection for the film’s premiere Tuesday night at the Tribeca Film Festival. According to Chloé, the matching set took 180 hours to create. Holmes paired the look with the Chloé Kattie bag in a soft tan color.More from WWDZosia Mamet, Kyra Sedgwick and More Attended the Chanel Tribeca Festival Women's LunchChloé Resort 2023Chloé Pre-Fall 2022 Holmes posed on the red carpet...
Travelers Are 'Absolutely in Love' With This $35 Amazon Jumpsuit With Pockets

Most of us have a particular outfit that's unofficially become our designated travel uniform. Regardless of your style, we imagine that this outfit is your go-to because it's made with comfortable materials, has functional features, including pockets, and can easily be worn throughout your trip thanks to its versatility. Don't have something like this in your closet? According to shoppers, the PrettyGarden Wrap Jumpsuit deserves a spot in every traveler's luggage because it meets all these criteria and more, and we think you'll want to add it to your travel wardrobe ASAP.
Everyone in Fashion Agrees—This Quirky Handbag Trend Is Dominating RN

My style has certainly seen a shift in the past few years, and one major change is that I'm prioritizing practicality more than ever. I used to be one who always would immediately purchase a fun statement item but would end up disappointed when it would only get worn a handful of times. I've started to invest in wardrobe staples that are pared-back and skew more minimal, but I'm still getting my dose of trend in the accessory department. That brings me to my 2022 accessory of choice: beaded handbags.
David Lipman Directs and Photographs Campaign for Mandarin Oriental Residences

Click here to read the full article. Adman David Lipman has developed the creative for the Mandarin Oriental Residences that are opening in New York at 685 Fifth Avenue and at 9200 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills later this year. “This is one of the great projects,” said Lipman, recalling how his grandmother used to take him to Fifth Avenue to ride the bus and stop at Saks Fifth Avenue and Schrafft’s for an ice cream sundae. He would also travel to Beverly Hills with his father and stay at the Beverly Hills Hotel. This nostalgia inspired him to create a...
Zandra Rhodes, John Fluevog and the Good Vibrations of Their New Line

Click here to read the full article. LONDON – From the moment, decades ago, that Zandra Rhodes bought her first pair of “mad, green suede Fluevog platforms,” she was hooked on the jazzy styles that have been around since 1970. “It was one of my wonderful customers who introduced me to Fluevogs. I wore my first pair with a green velvet suit. They are way-out classics, and far more comfortable than they look,” said the designer, who earlier this this month unveiled her first collaboration with the Canadian footwear designer John Fluevog.More from WWDZandra Rhodes RTW Fall 2020Zandra Rhodes, 50 Years of...
Can Biotech Evade Higg's Fiber Sustainability Score Controversy?

Click here to read the full article. Controversy around material sustainability scores has stoked recent criticism with Higg once again at the center. Following a New York Times article published this week — alleging big fashion has buoyed big plastic and maintained biases against natural fibers — Amina Razvi, chief executive officer of Sustainable Apparel Coalition (which Higg used to be part of before becoming a separate tech company producing the Higg Index) issued a statement on LinkedIn.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection “Stating that the Higg [Material Sustainability Index] favors synthetic materials over...
