Letters to the Editor: The juxtaposition on what we trust teachers with is absurd

Kids pedaling with a purpose

If you are not familiar with this title, it is the follow-up to the former KBI, Kids Biking Initiative. In all respects, a most creative and outstanding program designed and implemented by retired teacher, Cindy Okerlund.

Over 300 fourth-graders from throughout Emmet County, and this year (2022), three fourth grade classes from Charlevoix County, participated. This involved 73 adult volunteers in the month of May and first week of June. To quote Cindy in addressing the kids, “these volunteers love biking and they love kids."

Regardless of your personal take on non-motorized trails, it is significant to know how the kids themselves view the experience. Be mindful that this is not “just-a-bike ride,” but includes four outdoor learning stations, plus a historical account of the Odawa sponsored “Song of Hiawatha” pageants played out on Round Lake in the early 1900s.

A sampling of the kids' quotes follows, and they show growth from the event:

“I am a little nervous to bike 8 miles, but it is what it is." “At home I don’t get hurt, but if I do, I don’t even notice. I am excited.” “Thank you, volunteers, and I like biking. When I bike I feel like I’m flying.” As the ride was coming to conclusion: “Oh no! I don’t want it to be over.” Volunteer note: “A 10-year-old on a tag-a-long bike, while taking practice runs in the park’s parking lot, every bump and jiggle terrified her, and she used the word often. After leaving on the ride, and cycling past Round Lake, she calmly remarked, “how peaceful it was.” On the return ride, she was actively pedaling, pushing the tag-a-long bike faster, and she noted with sadness that the end of the ride was near. She said: “I could pedal all day.” The volunteer noted that this 10-year-old advanced from terrified to terrific.

I believe these snippits show why we strive to build trails that are safe, scenic and fun to experience. The good health byproducts are self-evident. For more information, feel free to contact the Top of Michigan Trail’s Council.

Max Putters

Board member and volunteer, Top of Michigan Trail’s Council

The juxtaposition on what we trust teachers with is absurd

There is no freedom in the U.S. if a teacher is required to carry a loaded gun, and yet not trusted to select books for their students, or not allowed to tell them who they’re married to.

Deanna Hergt-Willmott

Petoskey

Finally, a rational approach to the Capitol attack

The Jan. 6 committee hearings gave me hope.

Nothing mean was said. No person was personally attacked, or denigrated or vilified. Actions were shown, actors identified, evidence presented.

We can have a civil discussion about serious matters.

We saw a two-hour session about serious matters — and it was totally free of ad hominem attacks, partisan sniping, “what about” diversions, or conspiratorial nonsense.

Because I’m an Old Relic born before World War II, this helped lower the tension I’ve felt since the 1980s as our dialogue became increasingly partisan, mean-spirited, irrational and angry. Today the reality is — I carefully avoid saying toxic words or expressing taboo ideas.

I hope to live long enough to have comfortable conversations over coffee or dinner without fear of ruining the occasion or losing a friend.

Walt Cherry

Boyne City

Why have crude at all going through Line 5?

As I understand it, there is currently both natural gas and tar sands crude flowing through Line 5. So, let’s stop the flow of the tar sands crude and only pump natural gas under the Straits.

This action could completely eliminate the chance of a crude oil spill related to Line 5, whatever the future of the issue.

Bob Wallick

Cross Village