Duluth, MN

Duluth Marshall baseball drops Class AA opener to Roseau

WDIO-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA strong Roseau squad proved to be too much for No. 3 Duluth Marshall baseball Tuesday as...

www.wdio.com

WDIO-TV

CEC tabs CSS alum Kennedy Houge as new girls hockey head coach

Following Courtney Olin's resignation in late April the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (CEC) girls hockey team has now tabbed another former Saint to take the reins. RELATED STORY: Courtney Olin steps down as Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls hockey head coach. 2019 College of St. Scholastica graduate Kennedy Houge has officially been hired as the Lumberjacks'...
CLOQUET, MN
WDIO-TV

Wisconsin names Superior's Emma Raye D1 Player of the Year

Superior softball wrapped up their state tournament run in the semifinals last week. Then on Wednesday one Spartan received state-wide recognition. Spartan junior Emma Raye has been named the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association's Division 1 Player of the Year. This spring she led the team in RBI with 19,...
SUPERIOR, WI
WDIO-TV

Scaroni in search of 4th Grandma's wheelchair title

Men's and women's wheelchair athletes will take off at 7:35am in the 46th annual Grandma's Marathon Saturday. Last year's champions in Johnboy Smith and Ivonne Reyes will be back to try and defend their titles, but they'll have tough competition in two course record holders. In 2019 Aaron Pike would...
DULUTH, MN
Duluth, MN
Sports
WDIO-TV

UMD men to tip-off inaugural Small College Basketball Champions Classic

After finishing their season with a 25-6 record in the NCAA tournament, the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men's basketball team has received a one of a kind invitation. The Bulldogs have been selected to compete in the inaugural Small College Basketball Champions Classic. Taking place November 18th and 19th...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Sharp shooting Ashland-Washburn trap takes over state podiums

Tricky weather this spring threw a wrench in early training for outdoor sports across the Northland. Ashland-Washburn trap was no different, but seasoned for the unexpected the team pulled out the big guns Sunday landing all three programs on the state podium. "The kids were shooting in cold, using hard...
ASHLAND, WI
WDIO-TV

Northland speed puzzlers headed to World Championship

Some puzzle for pleasure, and some puzzle for the prize. Amber Haglund-Pagel and Valerie Coit are speed puzzlers. They are headed for Spain to compete in next weekend's World Jigsaw Puzzle Championship. "Everyone gets the same jigsaw puzzle, and you open it at the same time, and you do it...
DULUTH, MN
#Orthopedic Sports Field
B105

West of Duluth is a $12 Million Private Peninsula Estate with 6 Guest Homes

Just a couple of hours west of Duluth in Pequot Lakes is an estate unlike anything I have ever seen before, it's basically a private resort on a private peninsula. Located on the Whitefish Chain north of Brainerd on Whitefish Lake is this incredible estate built on a 3.17-acre peninsula with the main house, 6 guest houses, plus a guest suite above the garage, in total there are 19 bedrooms and 22 bathrooms.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth man rescues peregrine falcon, reunites it with its parents

Uwe Kausch loves biology and birds. And his eye caught a struggling peregrine falcon on Tuesday evening, when he was driving home from work. The young bird was on the side of the freeway, and being attacked by a crow. Kausch scooped him up, and contacted a a bird bander...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Weird Experience On A Duluth Hiking Trail Leaves Me Befuddled

Duluth is home to some of the most beautiful hiking trails in the country, and sometimes the experiences that will vary. There are so many amazing hiking trails in Duluth to choose from. There are also some great sights to see along the way too, from different types of trees, to a great view of the city, to ponds, to various critters, and so much more. You can even check out 13 easy hiking trails in Duluth here.
DULUTH, MN
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WDIO-TV

Celebrating Juneteenth and Honoring our Elders

Celebrating Juneteenth in the Northland all weekend-long, and it started today in Duluth, near City Hall. A time to observe the day when the last slaves in the United States were informed that they were free in Galveston, Texas. People gathered to eat, celebrate and honor the contributions of elders...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth woman to run Grandma’s half, then get married

With thousands of others on Saturday morning, Libby Palokangas will be up bright and early, running the half marathon. But the Duluth woman will likely be the only one getting married later that same afternoon. “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my marriage than running Grandma’s!”
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Running Grandma's after liver transplant: Julianne's story

A liver transplant means Julianne Vasichek is ready to rock Grandma's Marathon. "I'm pumped up," she told us. The head coach for the women's hockey team at St. Scholastica, Vasichek herself has quite the sporting history, helping the Lady Bulldogs bring home two championships. When she wasn't on the ice...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Traffic Advisory - Grandma's Marathon Weekend

There is a lot happening around Duluth and the North Shore on Grandma's Marathon Weekend. Runners, residents and visitors should take extra care when driving through town, and pay attention to detour routes and closures. On Friday, for the William A. Irvin 5K, the race begins at 6:00 p.m. on...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Tacos Tacos Tacos Food Truck Opens

DULUTH, Minn.– Tacos Tacos Tacos is officially on the road. On Wednesday, the grand opening of the authentic Mexican cuisine food truck was held. Located near Blacklist on Superior Street. The owner, Robert Giuliani, said he is excited to continue to share his food with the people of Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Cooped Up: Farm LoLa opens Airbnbs

Summer isn't normally the season we feel a little cooped up. But Farm LoLa in Wrenshall is offering an opportunity to redefine the phrase. The Locally Laid Egg Company farm just opened two Airbnbs: The Nest and The Perch. "People want an experience," Jason Amundsen said. "They want something more...
WRENSHALL, MN
WDIO-TV

The cost of keeping cool during warmer days

When trying to stay cool this summer, an effective price range is the goal as inflation is on the forefront of everyone's mind. Thinking about staying cool and maybe even getting an ac unit, the cost of them can be a topic of discussion. "Price points can be across the board, but as you said, it depends on what the house needs, says Minardi. On top of that, what are the homeowner's goals are. Most numbers and price point’s people might see between $4500 and $6500 dollars for a system replacement or system installation." Mitch Minardi is a member of Brent’s Heating and Cooling.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

DPD expands catalytic converter theft-prevention initiative

Minnesota has one of the highest theft rates of catalytic converters in the nation, and the Duluth Police Department says they are continuing efforts to deter thieves from stealing them. "DPD is now offering people in our community an identification label kit to not only aid in the tracking of...
DULUTH, MN

