EXCLUSIVE: Evan Mock Dives Into Swimwear With Acacia

By Kellie Ell
 3 days ago
Evan Mock is suiting up for his latest adventure in fashion .

The “Gossip Girl” star, skateboarder and designer ’s streetwear brand Sorry in Advance has joined forces with Hawaiian-based swimwear and ready-to-wear label Acacia for a limited-edition collaboration . Mock , who is a Hawaii native, said the unisex swimwear and apparel collection was inspired by his hometown on the north shores of Oahu.

“Every project that I work on, I try to glorify Hawaii,” Mock told WWD in an exclusive interview. “Hawaii is my everything. Basically, Hawaii is the best place in the world and everyone who goes there either gets stuck there or wants to come back as soon as they leave. And it is just such a big part of my lifestyle that I always try to honor that.

“And [the brand] Acacia kind of embodies that whole entire situation of beach life,” continued Mock, who now lives in New York City. “[The brand] is such a staple in Hawaii.

“Naomi and them, they have it so tapped in with bathing suits,” he added, referring to Naomi Acacia Newirth, who founded Acacia in 2010 and serves as creative director and designer of the business. “They know their s–t pretty well and basically all I had to do was come in with some ideas and design . They had the rest figured out,” he said.

There’s also the fact that Newirth and Mock are longtime friends. “That’s kind of the only reason why I do anything,” Mock said. “I like to work with my friends.”

The end result is a 46-piece collection comprised of men’s, women’s and children’s swimwear and beach-to-street apparel looks — think string bikinis, one-piece suits, bike shorts, bodysuits, slipdresses, Hawaii-style button down shirts, pants, jumpsuits, boardshorts, cover-ups and more — in a combination of bright colors and hibiscus prints. (“It’ll be a wide range of everything,” Mock said.) There’s also a small selection of accessories , such as beach hats, all of which was inspired by life on the islands.

“[People in Hawaii] are not [into fashion ] and it’s like the best thing,” Mock said. “Because, I feel like, it’s just so not on their radar at all. But then, like, the stuff that they wear is actually like the inspiration for all the designers. So, like, they’re so trying not hard at all, and the beauty of them not trying is, you know, what makes it cool.

“Basically, we’re just trying to create an experience where everyone can enjoy [the assortment],” he added. “But also not have to take it off, because there’s literally everything you would want to use, whether it’s going to the beach, going to the grocery store, or out. It’s kind of a whole experience for whatever you want to do. And when [the collection] comes out, it’s pretty perfect timing, because it’s summer and everyone is down at the beach, just hanging out and hopefully on summer vacation.”

Pieces from the collection are available in sizes petite, small through XL and range in price from $48 to $253. Consumers can shop the assortment at acacia.co starting Wednesday. Mock said the line may be available in select stores in the future, but no stores have been confirmed at this time.

The Sorry in Advance x Acacia collaboration marks Mock’s first foray into women’s swimwear. But the fashion entrepreneur has previously collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti . Mock was also one of the faces of Glossier ’s 2021 holiday campaign.

“I feel like [fashion] was always a part of my upbringing, honestly,” Mock said. “I always cared about what I was wearing; I always cared about what I looked like, clothing wise. But it also got really heightened when I moved to New York and saw interesting people walk around the streets. It’s hard not to get inspired when you’re walking around here.”

