Atlantic, IA

First Inning sets the Tone for St. Albert in Win over Atlantic in Hawkeye Ten Conference Baseball

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rc5uL_0gB6PPj500

(Council Bluffs) St. Albert’s quick start leads to a 9-2 win over Atlantic in a high school baseball game at St. Albert on Tuesday night.

The Falcons scored six runs on six hits in the bottom of the first inning. Ten batters appeared at the plate, with the first eight hitters reaching base. D.J.Weilage led the inning off with a double and scored on Owen Marshall’s RBI single. Cael Hobbs stroked an RBI single; Dan McGrath belted a two RBI single, and Weilage batted around and smacked a two RBI single to account for St. Albert’s six first-inning runs.

“I don’t think we were quite ready to play in the first inning,” said Atlantic Head Coach Joe Brummer. “We were sluggish, gave up six runs, and we didn’t have good approaches at the plate. That made the difference in the game.

“I thought Lane and the defense did a good job from there on out,” said Brummer. “We didn’t have a good start to the game and it carried over throughout the rest of the contest.”

Jackson McLaren singled and drove in a run in the top of the second inning; however, the Falcons spoiled any thoughts of a rally with three runs on three hits in the bottom of the sixth. The Trojans scored one run on two hits in the seventh, but that’s all they could muster, and freshman pitcher Matt Stile closed the game with a strikeout to seal the 9-2 victory.

Stile pitched seven complete innings allowing one earned run on four hits, ten strikeouts, and one hit batter. Lane Nelson took the loss on the hill for the Trojans.

Weilage led the Falcons at the plate with a single, a double, and two RBI. Dan McGrath singled and drove in two runs.

For Atlantic, Jackson McLaren drilled a single, drove in a run in the second inning, and lifted a sacrifice fly to centerfield, scoring Tanner O’Brien. Ethan Sturm, Tanner O’Brien, and Jaice Larson hit singles.

“The bottom part of our lineup did a good job at the plate,” said Brummer. “Tanner O’Brien had a good hit, Jaice Larson pinch hitting, Jayden Proehl got on base and Jackson McLaren with a single and a sacrifice fly was good to see. It was a little too late, but it was good to see the players competing to the end.”

Atlantic travels to Missouri Valley on Wednesday night. St. Albert hosts Fremont-Mills.

Comments / 0

York News-Times

Nebraska flirting with worst-ever finish in Director's Cup

After dropping in the standings Thursday afternoon, Nebraska athletics could be headed for its worst-ever finish in the Learfield Director’s Cup. Despite strong spring performances from its softball and women’s track and field programs, NU fell to its 46th overall. Its worst-ever finish, in 2018-2019, was 48th, but several teams currently just behind the Huskers, including No. 47 TCU, No. 49 Wake Forest and No. 51 Maryland, are poised to pass the Big Red once Cup points from the NCAA’s baseball postseason — which continues through late June with the College World Series — are passed out.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Fans react to $30 parking meters during College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For those trying to park near the stadium for the College World Series, you’ve probably noticed something new: Parking meters charging $30. The fee is good for up to 12 hours. The city claims it’s so fans don’t get ticketed for expired two and three-hour...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

CWS 2022: Here’s what’s on the menu for this year’s College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Organizers for the College World Series on Wednesday talked about the highlights of this year’s event. This is the 11th season the College World Series will be played at Omaha’s downtown stadium but this is the first year games will be played under the stadium’s new name Charles Schwab Field.
OMAHA, NE
