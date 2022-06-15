First Inning sets the Tone for St. Albert in Win over Atlantic in Hawkeye Ten Conference Baseball

(Council Bluffs) St. Albert’s quick start leads to a 9-2 win over Atlantic in a high school baseball game at St. Albert on Tuesday night.

The Falcons scored six runs on six hits in the bottom of the first inning. Ten batters appeared at the plate, with the first eight hitters reaching base. D.J.Weilage led the inning off with a double and scored on Owen Marshall’s RBI single. Cael Hobbs stroked an RBI single; Dan McGrath belted a two RBI single, and Weilage batted around and smacked a two RBI single to account for St. Albert’s six first-inning runs.

“I don’t think we were quite ready to play in the first inning,” said Atlantic Head Coach Joe Brummer. “We were sluggish, gave up six runs, and we didn’t have good approaches at the plate. That made the difference in the game.

“I thought Lane and the defense did a good job from there on out,” said Brummer. “We didn’t have a good start to the game and it carried over throughout the rest of the contest.”

Jackson McLaren singled and drove in a run in the top of the second inning; however, the Falcons spoiled any thoughts of a rally with three runs on three hits in the bottom of the sixth. The Trojans scored one run on two hits in the seventh, but that’s all they could muster, and freshman pitcher Matt Stile closed the game with a strikeout to seal the 9-2 victory.

Stile pitched seven complete innings allowing one earned run on four hits, ten strikeouts, and one hit batter. Lane Nelson took the loss on the hill for the Trojans.

Weilage led the Falcons at the plate with a single, a double, and two RBI. Dan McGrath singled and drove in two runs.

For Atlantic, Jackson McLaren drilled a single, drove in a run in the second inning, and lifted a sacrifice fly to centerfield, scoring Tanner O’Brien. Ethan Sturm, Tanner O’Brien, and Jaice Larson hit singles.

“The bottom part of our lineup did a good job at the plate,” said Brummer. “Tanner O’Brien had a good hit, Jaice Larson pinch hitting, Jayden Proehl got on base and Jackson McLaren with a single and a sacrifice fly was good to see. It was a little too late, but it was good to see the players competing to the end.”

Atlantic travels to Missouri Valley on Wednesday night. St. Albert hosts Fremont-Mills.