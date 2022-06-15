Giacomo Gianniotti Explains Why Abortion Access Is Important; Says Wife Nichole Had Back-To-Back Miscarriages

Soap stars Jack and Kristina Wagner say their 27-year-old son Harrison “lost his battle with addiction” and they want to help others who are struggling. Harrison, a DJ and aspiring actor, was found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot earlier this week, and while the medical examiner has not released a specific cause of death, his parents have made clear substance abuse was involved. “Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply,” Jack Wagner, an alum of Melrose Place, and ex-wife Kristina, a longtime General Hospital cast member, wrote in a statement on the New Life House Recovery Community. “We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO