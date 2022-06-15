ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Giacomo Gianniotti Explains Why Abortion Access Is Important; Says Wife Nichole Had Back-To-Back Miscarriages

By Sana Khan
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Giacomo Gianniotti has opened up about the miscarriages his wife, makeup artist Nichole Gustafson, had and how access to abortion is important. "Even though my suffering can't be compared to my wife's suffering, I still suffered," Gianniotti said on "We Are Man Enough" podcast Monday. "I still lost two children. Never...

